Emmy Nominations 2019: The Biggest Snubs and Surprises

All the unexpected choices, from D'Arcy Carden's The Good Place snub to This Is Us' nine nominations
By Justin Curto
July 16, 2019 01:52 PM

SURPRISE: This Is Us

Annie Leibovitz/NBC

Despite the show’s meandering plot over past couple seasons, the family drama remains beloved by the Emmys, with nine nominations this year, including surprise acting noms for Mandy Moore and Chris Sullivan.

SNUB: The Good Fight (especially Christine Baranski)

CBS All-Access’ The Good Wife spinoff took the Trump administration head-on this season to no awards avail. Star Christine Baranski got completely passed over.

SURPRISE: Tidying Up with Marie Kondo

Courtesy Netflix

The organizational makeover series tidied up with two nominations, including a hosting nom for Marie Kondo.

SNUB: Richard Madden (and Keeley Hawes)

Netflix

Neither star of British political drama The Bodyguard received a nomination for their roles, although the series itself scored a nod. 

SNUB: D'Arcy Carden

Colleen Hayes/NBC/NBCU Photo Bank via Getty

Carden — who announced this year’s nominations alongside Ken Jeong — may have played every single character on The Good Place‘s surreal episode “Janet(s),” but that stellar performance wasn’t enough for an Emmy nomination.

SURPRISE: Schitt's Creek

Steve Wilkie/Netflix

DA-VID! The cult Canadian comedy from father-son duo Eugene and Dan Levy received four nominations, including an acting nom for Eugene.

SNUB: Julia Roberts

Amazon Prime

After the announcement that Roberts won’t return as her social worker character to season 2 of Prime’s thriller Homecoming, the Emmys declined to recognize her starring role in the first season.

SURPRISE: Viola Davis

Gilles Mingasson via Getty

Davis earned yet another nomination for her starring role in How to Get Away with Murder, even with the show’s slowed hype (the upcoming sixth season will be its last), because after all, she’s still Viola Davis.

SNUB: Connie Britton

Nicole Wilder/Bravo)

After earning a Golden Globe and Critic’s Choice Award nomination for her starring role in true crime podcast adaptation Dirty John, Britton got passed over by the Emmys.

SNUB: The stars of Succession

Peter Kramer/HBO

The show garnered five nominations, including for outstanding drama series and outstanding casting for a drama series, but Succession’s individual actors came up empty.

SURPRISE: Fleabag

Steve Schofield/Amazon Prime Video

Phoebe Waller-Bridge’s passion project comedy received 11 nominations for its second and final season, including five acting nominations (with one for star Waller-Bridge herself).

SNUB: The Masked Singer

Michael Becker / FOX

The show brought us T-Pain singing dressed as a monster and Donny Osmond as a peacock, but that wasn’t enough for an Emmy nomination.

SNUB: American Idol

ABC/Eric McCandless

ABC’s pickup of the revival of the original singing reality competition didn’t pay off.

SURPRISE: Kumail Nanjiani

Robert Falconer/CBS

The sole nomination for the revived Twilight Zone came for comedian Nanjiani, who plays … a struggling comedian in the first episode.

SNUB: Halsey

Will Heath/NBC/NBCU Photo Bank via Getty

Six Saturday Night Live host received guest actor/actress in a comedy series nominations, but the Emmys still overlooked last season’s best host: pop singer-songwriter Halsey.

SNUB: Andrew Lincoln

Jackson Lee Davis/AMC

The Walking Dead moved Lincoln to the guest actor category this season, but that still wasn’t enough to net the star his first Emmy nomination for what is likely his final performance in the apocalyptic drama. 

SURPRISE: Homecoming

Courtesy Parkwood Entertainment

We all knew Beyoncé would get recognized for her concert special Homecoming, but she truly showed up with six nominations, including for writing and direction.

SNUB: Taylor Swift reputation Stadium Tour

John Shearer/TAS18/Getty Images

Taylor Swift learned how difficult it can be to compete against Beyoncé when her own Netflix special came up nomination-less for this year’s Emmys.

SNUB: Broad City

After heavily campaigning once again this year, Ilana Glazer and Abbi Jacobson’s series still didn’t land an outstanding comedy nomination for its final season. 

