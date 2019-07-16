Emmy Nominations 2019: The Biggest Snubs and Surprises

SURPRISE: This Is Us
Despite the show’s meandering plot over past couple seasons, the family drama remains beloved by the Emmys, with nine nominations this year, including surprise acting noms for Mandy Moore and Chris Sullivan.
SNUB: The Good Fight (especially Christine Baranski)
CBS All-Access’ The Good Wife spinoff took the Trump administration head-on this season to no awards avail. Star Christine Baranski got completely passed over.
SURPRISE: Tidying Up with Marie Kondo
The organizational makeover series tidied up with two nominations, including a hosting nom for Marie Kondo.
SNUB: Richard Madden (and Keeley Hawes)
Neither star of British political drama The Bodyguard received a nomination for their roles, although the series itself scored a nod.
SNUB: D'Arcy Carden
Carden — who announced this year’s nominations alongside Ken Jeong — may have played every single character on The Good Place‘s surreal episode “Janet(s),” but that stellar performance wasn’t enough for an Emmy nomination.
SURPRISE: Schitt's Creek
DA-VID! The cult Canadian comedy from father-son duo Eugene and Dan Levy received four nominations, including an acting nom for Eugene.
SNUB: Julia Roberts
After the announcement that Roberts won’t return as her social worker character to season 2 of Prime’s thriller Homecoming, the Emmys declined to recognize her starring role in the first season.
SURPRISE: Viola Davis
Davis earned yet another nomination for her starring role in How to Get Away with Murder, even with the show’s slowed hype (the upcoming sixth season will be its last), because after all, she’s still Viola Davis.
SNUB: Connie Britton
After earning a Golden Globe and Critic’s Choice Award nomination for her starring role in true crime podcast adaptation Dirty John, Britton got passed over by the Emmys.
SNUB: The stars of Succession
The show garnered five nominations, including for outstanding drama series and outstanding casting for a drama series, but Succession’s individual actors came up empty.
SURPRISE: Fleabag
Phoebe Waller-Bridge’s passion project comedy received 11 nominations for its second and final season, including five acting nominations (with one for star Waller-Bridge herself).
SNUB: The Masked Singer
The show brought us T-Pain singing dressed as a monster and Donny Osmond as a peacock, but that wasn’t enough for an Emmy nomination.
SNUB: American Idol
ABC’s pickup of the revival of the original singing reality competition didn’t pay off.
SURPRISE: Kumail Nanjiani
The sole nomination for the revived Twilight Zone came for comedian Nanjiani, who plays … a struggling comedian in the first episode.
SNUB: Halsey
Six Saturday Night Live host received guest actor/actress in a comedy series nominations, but the Emmys still overlooked last season’s best host: pop singer-songwriter Halsey.
SNUB: Andrew Lincoln
The Walking Dead moved Lincoln to the guest actor category this season, but that still wasn’t enough to net the star his first Emmy nomination for what is likely his final performance in the apocalyptic drama.
SURPRISE: Homecoming
We all knew Beyoncé would get recognized for her concert special Homecoming, but she truly showed up with six nominations, including for writing and direction.
SNUB: Taylor Swift reputation Stadium Tour
Taylor Swift learned how difficult it can be to compete against Beyoncé when her own Netflix special came up nomination-less for this year’s Emmys.
SNUB: Broad City
After heavily campaigning once again this year, Ilana Glazer and Abbi Jacobson’s series still didn’t land an outstanding comedy nomination for its final season.