Game of Thrones' Alfie Allen 'Shocked' at Emmy Nomination, Cast Group Chat Is 'Going Crazy'

Alfie Allen is an Emmy nominee — and the entire Game of Thrones cast is celebrating!

The British actor played Theon Greyjoy in all eight seasons of the epic HBO series, and his frequently heartbreaking performance was rewarded when his name was called out in the supporting actor in a drama series category on Tuesday.

In all, the show got a record-breaking 32 nominations, making it the most nominated show ever in a single year.

“32 nominations, it’s pretty insane. It’s collectively a mad thing,” Allen, 32, tells PEOPLE. “We’ve got a group chat going, it’s going crazy at the moment. It’s amazing. It’s just incredible, I can’t wait for the actual night.”

RELATED: Game of Thrones Scores 32 Emmy Nominations for Final Season, Setting a New Record

Allen was so shocked by his individual nomination (alongside costars Peter Dinklage and Nikolaj Coster-Waldau) that he initially thought people were texting him about an ensemble nomination instead of his own.

“I was on out and about just doing stuff. I got a congratulations text and I just thought it was a group nomination, and I didn’t realize it was an individual one, which is crazy,” Allen says. “I’m just ecstatic really, I can’t believe this. It really surprised me, I was not expecting it at all. I’m still in shocked, still happily in shocked. It’s amazing.”

He continues, “And I’m so happy to be with someone like Nikolaj as well, and Peter. All these amazing people. It’s just incredible. I can’t believe it. I’m so, so happy.”

Image zoom Game of Thrones Macall B. Polay/HBO

Other Thrones actors picking up individual nominations include Kit Harington and Emilia Clarke, who are the only two nominated in the lead acting categories.

Meanwhile, the supporting categories are stacked with Allen’s costars. Gwendoline Christie, Sophie Turner, Maisie Williams and Lena Headey are all nominated for supporting actress in a drama, while Allen, Coster-Waldau and Dinklage fit in the supporting actor in a drama category.

The show also picked up an outstanding drama series nomination — the very same trophy the seventh season won at the last ceremony.

RELATED: Game of Thrones: The Starks Look Back at Their Season 1 Scenes in First Look at Reunion Special

The high tally of nominations means it’s set to be a great night for the cast, who get to reunite months after filming and promotion for the show wrapped with its May finale.

“It’s gonna be a great night,” Allen says. “I haven’t seen these people since the show has ended so it’s going to be great to sort of round it up on a positive celebration with everyone. It’s going to be a really lovely night.”

But how will it rank among all the other parties the rowdy cast has thrown?

“Up there, I’m pretty sure,” Allen says with a laugh. “I’m sure it’ll be great. I can’t wait.”

The 71st Primetime Emmy Awards will air Sept. 22 at 8 p.m. ET at the Microsoft Theater in Los Angeles.