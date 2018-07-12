Emmy Nominations 2018: The Biggest Snubs and Surprises

From Jimmy Fallon to Jane Fonda, here's who shocked us

More
placeholder
Michele Corriston
July 12, 2018 12:59 PM
<p>Fallon wasn&#8217;t among his competing late-night hosts recognized for variety talk series:&nbsp;<em>Full Frontal with Samantha Bee, Jimmy Kimmel Live!, Last Week Tonight, The Daily Show with Trevor Noah, The Late Late Show with James Corden</em> and&nbsp;<em>The Late Show with Stephen Colbert</em>.&nbsp;</p>
pinterest
SNUB: The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon

Fallon wasn’t among his competing late-night hosts recognized for variety talk series: Full Frontal with Samantha Bee, Jimmy Kimmel Live!, Last Week Tonight, The Daily Show with Trevor Noah, The Late Late Show with James Corden and The Late Show with Stephen Colbert

Andrew Lipovsky/NBC
<p>Yes, the reboot is critically acclaimed, but there was no guarantee that Larry David&#8217;s grouchy comedy would earn nods for both outstanding comedy series and lead actor in a comedy series.&nbsp;</p>
pinterest
SURPRISE: Curb Your Enthusiasm

Yes, the reboot is critically acclaimed, but there was no guarantee that Larry David’s grouchy comedy would earn nods for both outstanding comedy series and lead actor in a comedy series. 

John P. Johnson/courtesy of HBO
<p>Moore was once again snubbed for her emotional performance on&nbsp;<em>This Is Us</em>, though costars Sterling K. Brown and Milo Ventimiglia were recongized.&nbsp;</p>
pinterest
SNUB: Mandy Moore

Moore was once again snubbed for her emotional performance on This Is Us, though costars Sterling K. Brown and Milo Ventimiglia were recongized. 

<p>The young star of ABC&#8217;s hottest new drama,&nbsp;<em>The Good Doctor</em>, got shut out.&nbsp;</p>
pinterest
SNUB: Freddie Highmore

The young star of ABC’s hottest new drama, The Good Doctor, got shut out. 

Everett
<p>Sure, Megan Mullally and Molly Shannon got nominations, but the rest of the three leads came up short, and NBC&#8217;s revived sitcom isn&#8217;t up for outstanding comedy series&nbsp;</p>
pinterest
SNUB: Will & Grace

Sure, Megan Mullally and Molly Shannon got nominations, but the rest of the three leads came up short, and NBC’s revived sitcom isn’t up for outstanding comedy series 

Chris Haston/NBC
<p>She earned rave reviews for&nbsp;<em>The Sinner</em> and now is a first-time Emmy nomineee.&nbsp;</p>
pinterest
SURPRISE: Jessica Biel 

She earned rave reviews for The Sinner and now is a first-time Emmy nomineee. 

Splash News Online
<p>Ted Danson was nominated for lead actor in a comedy series, but there&#8217;s nothing for Kristen Bell or the charming show itself.&nbsp;</p>
pinterest
SNUB: The Good Place

Ted Danson was nominated for lead actor in a comedy series, but there’s nothing for Kristen Bell or the charming show itself. 

NBC / Getty Images
<p>She ready! Haddish was nominated for hosting&nbsp;<em>Saturday Night Live</em>. Now the only question is,&nbsp;<em>will she wear her white dress?</em></p>
pinterest
SURPRISE: Tiffany Haddish

She ready! Haddish was nominated for hosting Saturday Night Live. Now the only question is, will she wear her white dress?

Will Heath/NBC/NBCU Photo Bank/Getty Images
<p>Tina Fey&#8217;s Netflix comedy about a newly freed and always joyful kidnapping survivor didn&#8217;t generate much buzz last season.&nbsp;</p>
pinterest
SURPRISE: Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt 

Tina Fey’s Netflix comedy about a newly freed and always joyful kidnapping survivor didn’t generate much buzz last season. 

Netflix
<p>The singer is edging toward an EGOT after <em>Jesus Christ Superstar Live</em> (he&#8217;s already won an Oscar, a Tony and a cool 10 Grammys).&nbsp;&nbsp;</p>
pinterest
SURPRISE: John Legend

The singer is edging toward an EGOT after Jesus Christ Superstar Live (he’s already won an Oscar, a Tony and a cool 10 Grammys).  

Peter Kramer/NBC/NBCU Photo Bank/Getty
<p>There was no love for David Lynch&#8217;s revival of the weird and wacky crime drama.&nbsp;</p>
pinterest
SNUB: Twin Peaks

There was no love for David Lynch’s revival of the weird and wacky crime drama. 

Suzanne Tenner/SHOWTIME
<p>ABC&#8217;s comedy has been nominated every year since it premiered in 2009 &mdash; until now.&nbsp;</p>
pinterest
SNUB: Modern Family

ABC’s comedy has been nominated every year since it premiered in 2009 — until now. 

<p><em>GLOW</em> was nominated for outstanding comedy series, but leading lady Brie lost out.&nbsp;</p>
pinterest
SNUB: Alison Brie

GLOW was nominated for outstanding comedy series, but leading lady Brie lost out. 

Netflix
<p><em>Grace &amp; Frankie</em> succeeds because of the easy chemistry between seasoned actors Fonda and Lily Tomlin, but only the latter was nominated this year.&nbsp;</p>
pinterest
SNUB: Jane Fonda

Grace & Frankie succeeds because of the easy chemistry between seasoned actors Fonda and Lily Tomlin, but only the latter was nominated this year. 

Melissa Moseley for Netflix
<p>Of course she&#8217;s an incredible artist, but Davis getting nominated for playing <em>How to Get Away with Murder</em>&#8216;s&nbsp;calculated defense attorney Annalise Keating in a crossover episode of&nbsp;<em>Scandal&nbsp;</em>&mdash; but not her own series &mdash; is a head-scratcher.&nbsp;</p>
pinterest
SURPRISE: Viola Davis

Of course she’s an incredible artist, but Davis getting nominated for playing How to Get Away with Murder‘s calculated defense attorney Annalise Keating in a crossover episode of Scandal — but not her own series — is a head-scratcher. 

Brian Bowen Smith
<p>For the first time, Netflix walked away with the most nominations, but the prestige TV drama about serial killers couldn&#8217;t cut through the streaming service&#8217;s other hits.&nbsp;</p>
pinterest
SNUB: Mindhunter

For the first time, Netflix walked away with the most nominations, but the prestige TV drama about serial killers couldn’t cut through the streaming service’s other hits. 

Netflix
<p>The&nbsp;<em>Friday Night Lights</em> and&nbsp;<em>Fargo</em> alum played an awkward video gamer turned evil overlord in&nbsp;<em>Black Mirror</em>&#8216;s standout episode&nbsp;<em>USS Callister</em>.&nbsp;</p>
pinterest
SURPRISE: Jesse Plemons

The Friday Night Lights and Fargo alum played an awkward video gamer turned evil overlord in Black Mirror‘s standout episode USS Callister

Netflix
1 of 18

Advertisement
1 of 17 Andrew Lipovsky/NBC

SNUB: The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon

Fallon wasn’t among his competing late-night hosts recognized for variety talk series: Full Frontal with Samantha Bee, Jimmy Kimmel Live!, Last Week Tonight, The Daily Show with Trevor Noah, The Late Late Show with James Corden and The Late Show with Stephen Colbert

Advertisement
2 of 17 John P. Johnson/courtesy of HBO

SURPRISE: Curb Your Enthusiasm

Yes, the reboot is critically acclaimed, but there was no guarantee that Larry David’s grouchy comedy would earn nods for both outstanding comedy series and lead actor in a comedy series. 

3 of 17

SNUB: Mandy Moore

Moore was once again snubbed for her emotional performance on This Is Us, though costars Sterling K. Brown and Milo Ventimiglia were recongized. 

Advertisement
4 of 17 Everett

SNUB: Freddie Highmore

The young star of ABC’s hottest new drama, The Good Doctor, got shut out. 

Advertisement
5 of 17 Chris Haston/NBC

SNUB: Will & Grace

Sure, Megan Mullally and Molly Shannon got nominations, but the rest of the three leads came up short, and NBC’s revived sitcom isn’t up for outstanding comedy series 

Advertisement
6 of 17 Splash News Online

SURPRISE: Jessica Biel 

She earned rave reviews for The Sinner and now is a first-time Emmy nomineee. 

Advertisement
7 of 17 NBC / Getty Images

SNUB: The Good Place

Ted Danson was nominated for lead actor in a comedy series, but there’s nothing for Kristen Bell or the charming show itself. 

Advertisement
8 of 17 Will Heath/NBC/NBCU Photo Bank/Getty Images

SURPRISE: Tiffany Haddish

She ready! Haddish was nominated for hosting Saturday Night Live. Now the only question is, will she wear her white dress?

Advertisement
9 of 17 Netflix

SURPRISE: Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt 

Tina Fey’s Netflix comedy about a newly freed and always joyful kidnapping survivor didn’t generate much buzz last season. 

Advertisement
10 of 17 Peter Kramer/NBC/NBCU Photo Bank/Getty

SURPRISE: John Legend

The singer is edging toward an EGOT after Jesus Christ Superstar Live (he’s already won an Oscar, a Tony and a cool 10 Grammys).  

Advertisement
11 of 17 Suzanne Tenner/SHOWTIME

SNUB: Twin Peaks

There was no love for David Lynch’s revival of the weird and wacky crime drama. 

Advertisement
12 of 17

SNUB: Modern Family

ABC’s comedy has been nominated every year since it premiered in 2009 — until now. 

Advertisement
13 of 17 Netflix

SNUB: Alison Brie

GLOW was nominated for outstanding comedy series, but leading lady Brie lost out. 

Advertisement
14 of 17 Melissa Moseley for Netflix

SNUB: Jane Fonda

Grace & Frankie succeeds because of the easy chemistry between seasoned actors Fonda and Lily Tomlin, but only the latter was nominated this year. 

Advertisement
15 of 17 Brian Bowen Smith

SURPRISE: Viola Davis

Of course she’s an incredible artist, but Davis getting nominated for playing How to Get Away with Murder‘s calculated defense attorney Annalise Keating in a crossover episode of Scandal — but not her own series — is a head-scratcher. 

Advertisement
16 of 17 Netflix

SNUB: Mindhunter

For the first time, Netflix walked away with the most nominations, but the prestige TV drama about serial killers couldn’t cut through the streaming service’s other hits. 

Advertisement
17 of 17 Netflix

SURPRISE: Jesse Plemons

The Friday Night Lights and Fargo alum played an awkward video gamer turned evil overlord in Black Mirror‘s standout episode USS Callister

You May Like

Read More

EDIT POST

Don't Miss a Moment

Get 4 FREE Issues of PEOPLE Magazine
GET IT NOW

Stay in the Know

Subscribe to PEOPLE’s newsletters so you never miss out on a must-read story
Sign up Now