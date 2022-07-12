All the Historic Nominees at the 2022 Emmys, Including Selena Gomez, Zendaya, and More

The upcoming Emmy Awards include a handful of record-breaking and historic nominations.

On July 12, the Television Academy announced the nominations for the upcoming 2022 ceremony, with Succession, Ted Lasso, and The White Lotus leading the pack of nominees.

While some stars and shows were notably snubbed from this year's ceremony — including the multi-award-winning series This Is Us, which received zero nominations for its final season — others made history for their nods.

Though she didn't score a nomination for outstanding actress in a comedy series, Selena Gomez makes history as a Latina producer for her work on Hulu's Only Murders in the Building.

Additionally, Quinta Brunson, whose fan-favorite ABC series Abbott Elementary scored seven nods, makes history as the first Black woman to receive three comedy Emmy nominations.

Selena Gomez in Only Murders in the building and Zendaya in Euphoria Credit: Craig Blankenhorn/Hulu, Eddy Chen/HBO/Courtesy Everett Collection

Plus, Zendaya has once again made Emmys history with her multiple nods for Euphoria.

See who else has made Emmys history ahead, and be sure to tune into the show on Sept. 12 to see if they end up taking home the win.

Selena Gomez

Selena Gomez Selena Gomez in 'Only Murders in the Building' | Credit: Craig Blankenhorn/Hulu

With Only Murders in the Building's nomination for outstanding comedy series, Gomez — who serves as an executive producer for the show alongside costars Steve Martin and Martin Short — becomes the second Latina to be nominated in the category as a producer, Variety reports. The first was Salma Hayek for Fox's Ugly Betty in 2007.

Nathan Lane

ONLY MURDERS IN THE BUILDING, Nathan Lane, ‘Fan Fiction', (Season 1, ep. 108, aired Oct. 5, 2021). Credit: Craig Blankenhor/Hulu/Courtesy Everett Collection

Gomez isn't the Only Murders in the Building star who scored a historic Emmy nomination this year. With his recent nod, Nathan Lane has become the most-nominated actor in the history of the comedic guest actor category, per the show's official Twitter.

Quinta Brunson

abbott elementary Quinta Brunson on Abbott Elementary | Credit: ABC

Quinta Brunson and her show Abbott Elementary scored a handful of Emmy nominations this year, helping the actress and writer make history. With three nominations for outstanding comedy series, lead actress in a comedy, and writing for a comedy series, Brunson is the first Black woman to earn three nominations in the comedy categories in the same year, according to Variety.

Zendaya

zendaya Credit: Eddy Chen/HBO

In 2020, Zendaya made history as the youngest actress to win outstanding lead actress in a drama series for her performance in Euphoria, and she recently made history again for her 2022 nominations.

With her nomination for outstanding lead actress in a drama series on Euphoria, she becomes the youngest two-time lead acting nominee ever, Variety reports. She also becomes the youngest woman ever nominated for producing at the Emmys as Euphoria is up for outstanding drama series.

As if that wasn't exciting enough, she is now the first Black woman (and second Black person) to be nominated for acting and songwriting in the same year at the Emmys; in addition to her lead actress nomination, two Euphoria songs that she co-wrote, "Elliot's Song" and "I'm Tired," are nominated for outstanding original music and lyrics.

Squid Game

Squid Game Credit: Noh Juhan/Netflix

The show's star contributed to the record number of Asian actors who received nominations this year (among them are Sandra Oh and Bowen Yang).

Succession

Succession Season 2, episode 3 - Kieran Culkin, Jeremy Strong, Brian Cox Credit: Peter Kramer/HBO

Not only is Succession the most-nominated show at the 2022 ceremony with 25 nods, but it also breaks the record for most acting nominations at the Emmys with a total of 14, per Variety. The previous record-holder was The West Wing with 12 nominations.

It also breaks the record for most acting nominations for a show in a single year, with the previous record-holder being the miniseries Roots, which had 13 nominations.

Acting nominations for Succession include Brian Cox and Jeremy Strong in the outstanding actor in a drama series category, J. Smith Cameron and Sarah Snook in the outstanding supporting actress in a drama, and Nicholas Braun, Kieran Culkin, and Matthew McFayden in the outstanding supporting actor in a drama series.

Saturday Night Live

SATURDAY NIGHT LIVE -- Natasha Lyonne, Japanese Breakfast Episode 1826 -- Pictured: (l-r) Anchor Michael Che, with Aidy Bryant and Bowen Yang as Trend Forecasters during Weekend Update on Saturday, May 14, 2022 -- (Photo by: Will Heath/NBC/NBCU Photo Bank via Getty Images) Credit: Will Heath/NBC/NBCU Photo Bank via Getty

With nine new nods, Saturday Night Live breaks its own record as the most Emmy-nominated show in history. The show has received a total of 306 overall nominations since it premiered in 1975.

Among the nominations for the weekly sketch show are Kate McKinnon for outstanding supporting actress in a comedy series and Bowen Yang for outstanding supporting actor in a comedy series. Jerrod Carmichael, who hosted an episode filled with jokes about the Oscars' slap, was also nominated in the guest actor category.