Hamilton's Phillipa Soo and Renée Elise Goldsberry FaceTimed Lin-Manuel Miranda After 2021 Emmys Win

Phillipa Soo and Renée Elise Goldsberry had one very important FaceTime call to make after their exciting Emmy Awards win.

On Sunday evening, Hamilton took home the award for outstanding variety special (pre-recorded). The Disney+ feature was shot over three days in June 2016 at Broadway's Richard Rodgers Theatre, and the project beat out Bo Burnham: Inside, David Byrne's American Utopia, 8:46 – Dave Chappelle, Friends: The Reunion and A West Win Special To Benefit When We All Vote.

Chatting with PEOPLE after the show, Soo, 31, and Goldsberry, 50, opened up to Janine Rubenstein and Jeremy Parsons about how they FaceTimed Hamilton creator Lin-Manuel Miranda after accepting the award.

Revealing that they had "a very long FaceTime" with Miranda, 41, Goldsberry said that the actor was not in pajamas, as Rubenstein had suggested, noting, "He looked fantastic and he was like, 'I was desperately sad that I'm not with you.'"

But, as Goldsberry shared, having Miranda not be in attendance offered her a shot to accept the award instead. "I was like, I'm very happy that you're not here because I was honored to accept on your behalf," she said. "But mainly we love him desperately and we're so proud of him and so grateful for him."

Phillipa Soo and Renee Elise Goldsberry; Lin-Manuel Miranda Credit: Walter McBride/Getty Images; Craig Barritt/Getty Images

Last year, Walt Disney Company's Bob Iger and writer/star Miranda announced on Good Morning America that the blockbuster Broadway show would be available to stream on Disney+ on July 3. The patriotic musical — a hip-hop retelling of founding father Alexander Hamilton's story — debuted on the streaming platform just in time for the 4th of July holiday.

"I can't say enough about what an incredible job Tommy Kail, our director, has done with the movie," Miranda said at the time. "He's basically given everyone at home the best seat in the house. It's a thrilling experience."

"He really threads the needle between these cinematic closeups and widening out and seeing the show from the center aisle of the Richard Rodgers Theatre," he added. I can't wait for you all to see it."

During the Emmy Awards, Goldsberry began her speech by thanking both Disney and producer RadicalMedia "for making Hamilton one of the television events that brought people back together last year when we were separate and alone."

"... This award represents the synergy between the medium of television and theater," she continued. "What a gift we can be to each other, what a gift you gave to us last year, when we were dark and dispersed."

"Television provided the platform to come together to put on a show," added Goldsberry. "On behalf of Lin-Manuel Miranda and all of the company's off-Broadway and on, we say too you, 'Look around! Look around!' The curtains are going back up and the lights are coming back on."

The win marked Hamilton's second Emmy after the project earned the award for outstanding technical direction, camerawork and video control at last week's Creative Arts Emmys.