Emmys Ceremony Will Reportedly Be Held Virtually as Academy Promises 'Celebratory and Safe' Show

The 72nd Primetime Emmy Awards will reportedly be a bit different this year amid the ongoing coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic.

While the Television Academy was unable to confirm to PEOPLE if the ceremony will be virtual as reported by Variety, the organization issued a joint statement with ABC, explaining that producers have reached out to some "nominees to inform them of our intent to deliver a live show that is both celebratory and safe."

"As ABC and the Television Academy continue to formulate plans for the Emmys telecast, producers have taken the proactive step of reaching out to some nominees now to inform them of our intent to deliver a live show that is both celebratory and safe. We look forward to sharing information with you in the weeks ahead, as we solidify our plans for TV’s biggest night," the statement read.

Earlier on Wednesday, Variety reported that the award show's executive producers and host Jimmy Kimmel sent out a letter, informing nominees that the highly anticipated event will be virtual. The letter asks the stars to prepare to participate in the ceremony remotely.

"As you've probably guessed, we're not going to be asking you to come to the Microsoft Theatre in downtown LA on September 20th," the letter began, according to Variety. "This year, it's still going to be TV industry's biggest night out... but we'll come to you!"

"We are assembling a top notch team of technicians, producers and writers to work closely with Jimmy Kimmel and with you and your team, to make sure that we can film with you (and loved ones or whomever else you choose to be with) at your home, or another location of your choice. We're going to make you look fabulous — we're exploring the cutting edge technology to allow to use good cameras and lighting and look forward to working with you to produce your unique 'on screen' moments," the letter read.

The letter was signed by Kimmel and executive producers Reggie Hudlin, Ian Stewart, Guy Carrington and David Jammy.

The announcement comes after Laverne Cox, Josh Gad, Tatiana Maslany and Leslie Jones presented the nominations for the 2020 Emmy Awards on Tuesday during a live, virtual event streamed on the Television Academy's website.

HBO's Watchmen scored 26 nominations, the most of any show. And with 160 nominations, Netflix set a new record for the most nominations for a single network or streaming platform.

The entertainment industry also made strides in recognizing people of color as a record number of Black actors received nominations this year.

After the nominees were revealed Tuesday morning, Variety reported that 34.3 percent of the acting nominees are Black. There are a total of 102 acting nominees across the categories.

"Thank you to the Television Academy, my entire Hollywood family, and to Ryan Murphy for giving me my television debut. My heart is full. I'm proud to see so many Black artists nominated this year. It gives me hope that systemic change in our entertainment industry is not only possible, it's imminent," Jeremy Pope, who is up for outstanding lead actor in a limited series or movie for Netflix's Hollywood, said.