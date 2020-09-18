Watch the Emmy Awards Red Carpet Livestream With PEOPLE & EW
Watch PEOPLE and EW's Emmys red carpet livestream at 7 p.m. ET/4 p.m. PT
Television's biggest night has arrived! The Emmy Awards will honor the best of the small screen Sunday during its first-ever virtual awards show.
PEOPLE and Entertainment Weekly are teaming up to host a red carpet streaming pre-show live from the PEOPLE studio. PeopleTV's Jeremy Parsons and Makho Ndlovu will hear from this year’s nominees, host Jimmy Kimmel and editors giving their predictions for the winners.
Catch the full livestream above on Sunday at 7 p.m. ET/4 p.m. PT or on any of the following platforms: PEOPLE's Facebook, PEOPLE's Twitter, PEOPLE's YouTube, EW's Facebook, EW's Twitter, EW's YouTube, PeopleTV's Facebook and PeopleTV's Twitter. You can also livestream the pre-show on the PeopleTV app, available on all your favorite streaming devices.
The Emmys were scheduled to take place at the Microsoft Theatre in downtown Los Angeles, but the show was moved to a virtual format in July due to the ongoing coronavirus pandemic. Kimmel will host the show remotely from a stage inside the Staples Center.
Tune into the 72nd Primetime Emmy Awards on Sunday at 8 p.m. ET/5 p.m. PT on ABC.