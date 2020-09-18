Watch the Emmy Awards Red Carpet Livestream With PEOPLE & EW

Television's biggest night has arrived! The Emmy Awards will honor the best of the small screen Sunday during its first-ever virtual awards show.

PEOPLE and Entertainment Weekly are teaming up to host a red carpet streaming pre-show live from the PEOPLE studio. PeopleTV's Jeremy Parsons and Makho Ndlovu will hear from this year’s nominees, host Jimmy Kimmel and editors giving their predictions for the winners.

Get push notifications with news, features and more.

The Emmys were scheduled to take place at the Microsoft Theatre in downtown Los Angeles, but the show was moved to a virtual format in July due to the ongoing coronavirus pandemic. Kimmel will host the show remotely from a stage inside the Staples Center.