TV's biggest night is almost here!

The Television Academy has released the first official promo for the 72nd Primetime Emmy Awards, PEOPLE can exclusively reveal.

Kicking off the promo is Billy Porter as his character Pray Tell from the hit FX series Pose, before scenes from various other nominated shows — including HBO's Insecure and Netflix's Stranger Things — flash onscreen.

Then, Jennifer Aniston, as her character Alex Levy from Apple TV+'s The Morning Show, stands before a podium and says, "Things are going to be quite different" before the promo announces that "138 stars from 114 locations across 10 countries" will gather together for "one unpredictable night."

At the end of the clip, host Jimmy Kimmel asks, "How will we pull it off this year?" before he quips, "I don't know."

Jimmy Kimmel

Earlier this month, the Television Academy also released the key art for the upcoming awards ceremony, which is a poster that features Kimmel sporting a black tuxedo and standing six feet apart from a life-size Emmy statuette — a nod to the social distancing guidelines that have been implemented amid the ongoing coronavirus pandemic.

"On TV's biggest night, we're not taking any chances," the top of the image reads.

Due to the global health crisis, the Emmy Awards will be a bit different this year.

Kimmel will host the show from a stage inside the Staples Center, which will have no red carpet or audience, Variety reported.

Kerry Washington

In July, Variety reported that the award show's executive producers and Kimmel had sent out a letter, informing nominees that the highly anticipated event will be virtual and asked the stars to prepare to participate in the ceremony remotely.

"As you've probably guessed, we're not going to be asking you to come to the Microsoft Theatre in downtown LA on September 20th," the letter began, according to the outlet. "This year, it's still going to be TV industry's biggest night out... but we'll come to you!"

"We are assembling a top notch team of technicians, producers and writers to work closely with Jimmy Kimmel and with you and your team, to make sure that we can film with you (and loved ones or whomever else you choose to be with) at your home, or another location of your choice. We're going to make you look fabulous — we're exploring the cutting edge technology to allow to use good cameras and lighting and look forward to working with you to produce your unique 'on screen' moments," the letter read.

The letter was signed by Kimmel and executive producers Reggie Hudlin, Ian Stewart, Guy Carrington and David Jammy.