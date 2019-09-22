Emmy Awards 2019: Watch PEOPLE & Entertainment Weekly's Red Carpet Livestream

PEOPLE and EW will be interviewing nominees and offering commentary and analysis from around the carpet

By Marissa Piazzola
September 22, 2019 05:30 PM

Television’s biggest stars are gathering in downtown Los Angeles for a glamorous night at the 2019 Emmy Awards.

PEOPLE and Entertainment Weekly will count down to the big show Sunday at the Microsoft Theater with a two-hour red carpet pre-show.

The red carpet livestream will be hosted by Entertainment Weekly Editor in Chief JD Heyman along with PEOPLE Now hosts Jeremy Parsons and Andrea Boehlke and Couch Surfing host Lola Ogunnaike. They’ll be interviewing nominees as they arrive and offering commentary and analysis from around the carpet – you don’t want to miss it!

Catch the full livestream above at 6:00 p.m. ET/3:00 p.m. PT or on PeopleTVPeople.comEW.com or on PEOPLE’s Facebook and Twitter pages. You can also watch the livestream on the PeopleTV app, available on all of your favorite streaming devices.

The 71st annual Emmy Awards air Sunday, Sept. 22, on Fox at 8 p.m. ET/ 5 p.m. PT.

