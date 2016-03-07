Jimmy Kimmel to Host the 2016 Emmy Awards

And the Emmy (host gig) goes to … Jimmy Kimmel!

The Jimmy Kimmel Live! star will emcee the 68th Primetime Emmy Awards on Sept. 18, PEOPLE and Good Morning America can exclusively announce.

Kimmel, 48, previously hosted TV’s biggest night in 2012.

Jimmy Kimmel Randy Holmes/ABC via Getty Images

“I am excited to be hosting the Emmys again. I have a feeling I’m going to be great,” the late-night talk show host joked of his new job.

This year’s Emmy Awards red carpet will be rolled out at The Microsoft Theater in Los Angeles and the telecast will air on ABC.

Nominees will be announced the morning of Thursday, July 14.