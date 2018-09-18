Milo Ventimiglia Mouths 'Help' as Aidy Bryant Playfully Cozies Up to Him During Emmys Opening

Aidy Bryant got up close and personal with Milo Ventimiglia at the 2018 Emmy Awards — and he didn’t seem that into it.

The lead actor nominee for This Is Us, 41, was part of the opening monologue when Kenan Thompson and Kate McKinnon threw it over to their Saturday Night Live cast mate Aidy Bryant. While singing about people in Hollywood taking precaution to keep a safe distance from each other amid the #MeToo movement, Bryant didn’t seem to get the memo and playfully tapped Ventimiglia on the shoulder.

“He doesn’t mind,” Bryant, 31, said while Ventimiglia jokingly mouthed “help” at the camera and winked.

The funny exchange came while the opening monologue welcomed several diverse actors who sang about the diversity problem in Hollywood being “solved.” Thompson and McKinnon were joined by Titus Burgess, Kristen Bell, Sterling K. Brown, Ricky Martin and Ru Paul.

But halfway through the song, Thompson gets a call saying that the problem was, in fact, not solved. The group then welcomed hosts Colin Jost and Michael Che, who skewered everyone from Roseanne to streaming giant Netflix. (The company has the most nominations of the night.)

The 70th Primetime Emmy Awards, hosted by Michael Che and Colin Jost, are airing live from the Microsoft Theater in Los Angeles on NBC.