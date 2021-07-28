Why Emmanuel Acho Is 'Beyond Thrilled' About Matt James and Rachael Kirkconnell's Relationship

Emmanuel Acho hosted the After the Final Rose special in March when Bachelor Matt James said he couldn't be in a relationship with now-girlfriend Rachael Kirkconnell

Emmanuel Acho is weighing in on Matt James and Rachael Kirkconnell's relationship.

On Tuesday's episode of PodcastOne's Off The Vine with Kaitlyn Bristowe, Acho, 30, shared his thoughts on the first Black Bachelor, James, 29, pursuing a relationship with finalist Kirkconnell, 24, after racially insensitive photos of her surfaced online, including images of her attending an Antebellum plantation-themed formal in 2018. She later apologized, noting that her "ignorance was racist" and that she was "wrong."

Get push notifications with news, features and more.

"I haven't commented on this publicly yet," Acho said on the podcast after Bristowe asked what he thinks of James resuming the relationship. "... I hit up Matt privately, I hit up Rachael privately, but never publicly. I'm happy for them."

Acho, an author and former NFL linebacker, hosted the After the Final Rose special in March, where he hashed out the situation between the two after they ended their relationship in the wake of the controversy. During the special, James said he couldn't "be in a relationship" but that he was looking forward to her putting in the work to change.

In the months since, James and Kirkconnell have rekindled their romance and are currently together.

"I knew they at least needed to be together in the interim," he continued. "Why? Because he fell in love with an individual. He fell in love with an individual not cognizant of the individual's past actions. Now, the individual's past actions don't necessarily define the individual in the present unless that's still who she is."

"And so, as I'm sitting there asking Matt all these questions [on After the Final Rose], I'm just like, he's not going to be with her right now because he can't, and I will say what Matt couldn't say and maybe Matt wouldn't want to say, but as a Black man, y'all don't understand," he added.

Want to get the biggest stories from PEOPLE every weekday? Subscribe to our new podcast, PEOPLE Every Day, to get the essential celebrity, entertainment and human interest news stories Monday through Friday.

Acho explained that James was facing pressure while in the difficult situation, saying that if he were to pursue the relationship with her in that "climate" with "the whole world calling her racist," he'd be called "all types of names I won't even utter."

"Matt's hands were tied," said Acho. "I tried to untie them, you know? I asked the question — I don't think they ended up running it — but I asked like, 'Hey, would you be in this relationship if not for pressure from the Black community?' ... I tried to let the world know like, 'Hey, Matt, blink twice!' It's impossible, and I'm speaking as a Black man. It would have been impossible for him to leave the stage with her without getting crucified."

"But, what people did not see is after the camera cut, they left arm over arm. ... Now, she was crying and he wouldn't console her in front of the cameras, but as soon as they left, it was his arm over hers and there was still so much affection," added Acho, who said he is "beyond thrilled" to see them back together now.

"It makes me happy to see them happy. Obviously, let's make sure we say this: Rachael continuing to do the growth, continuing to learn, continuing to grow. It's by no means the end for Rachael and her progress, and I think she would admit that," he said. "But I didn't want the polarization of racism in our society to keep them from being together."

RELATED VIDEO: Matt James Says He's 'Pursuing' a Relationship with Ex Rachael Kirkconnell: I'm 'Focusing on It'

While Kirkconnell received James' final rose, they revealed on the After the Final Rose special in March that they had broken up after the photos resurfaced. In her apology, she said she is "learning and will continue to learn how to be antiracist."

The following month, James flew Kirkconnell to New York City to "stay with him," a source close to Kirkconnell told PEOPLE at the time. The former contestant believed they were going to mend their relationship and was disappointed when that didn't happen right away.

But the pair eventually made it official, as James then confirmed to PEOPLE in April that he and Kirkconnell were now exclusively dating. In May, he said on the Pomp podcast that they got back together after she gave him an "ultimatum."

"She was like, 'If you're going to make this work, let's do it. But, if you're not going to make it work, I'm going to let you do your own thing,' " he said at the time. "That's really all I needed. It was an ultimatum that I needed. It's been great. It was honestly a commitment that we made to each other that we were going to work on the relationship."