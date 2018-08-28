The witch is back.

Emma Roberts teased American Horror Story fans with a behind-the-scenes photo on the set of the long-awaited Murder House/Coven crossover, confirming that she will resurrect her role as Madison Montgomery on Apocalypse.

The picture shows Roberts standing beside human bones and the wreckage of what appears to be the home of Murder House’s Ben and Vivien Harmon (who are also confirmed for the upcoming eighth season.)

The first-look unearthed even more spoilers. Entertainment Weekly pointed out that the spot Roberts’ character is standing is where the gazebo once stood, after Ben (Dylan McDermott) built it to cover the evidence of Hayden’s (Kate Mara) corpse.

“I bring you Madison Montgomery on #ahs8 🖤 Does the bitch survive the #apocalypse ?” Roberts captioned her Instagram post, shared Tuesday.

Ryan Murphy has also been dropping pictures of the cast for the upcoming AHS crossover around the haunted house, first with the witches from Coven and most recently a sneak peek of Evan Peters as Tate Langdon.

On season 1 (American Horror Story: Murder House) of the Murphy and Brad Falchuk-created series, Connie Britton, 51, and McDermott, 56, starred as husband Dr. Ben Harmon and wife Vivien Harmon, who move across the country with their daughter Violet into a mansion that they learn is haunted.

Previously, Peters’ character raped Vivien (Britton) and the pair conceived a demonic offspring — a child fans of the series have mused could be the subject of the upcoming season.

Despite the estranged familial ties, Murphy suggests that Peters’ character is “happy to be home.”

Apocalypse has an all-star season lined up, with returning actors that also includes Sarah Paulson, Kathy Bates, Adina Porter, Cheyenne Jackson, Frances Conroy, Billy Eichner, Gabourey Sidibe, Leslie Grossman, Billie Lourd, Lily Rabe and Stevie Nicks.