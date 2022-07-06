Emma Corrin Opens Up About Their Gender and Sexuality: 'Some Fluidity There for Me'

Emma Corrin is opening up about their gender and sexuality.

In a new interview with Vogue on Wednesday, the Golden Globe winner, 26, shared their journey of understanding themself while being an actor.

Corrin, who currently uses they/them pronouns, first came out as nonbinary to their fans quietly, by simply changing their pronouns on Instagram. At the time, the actor also came out as queer, posting an image from their Pop Magazine photo shoot, in which they modeled a wedding dress. "Ur fave queer bride," Corrin wrote in the caption.

"In my mind, gender just isn't something that feels fixed," they said to the outlet, "and I don't know if it ever will be; there might always be some fluidity there for me."

They continued, "I feel much more seen when I'm referred to as 'they,'" Corrin said, explaining that some close friends still call them by 'she.' "I don't mind, because I know they know me," Corrin explained to the outlet.

Almost exactly a year ago, The Crown star shared a picture of them wearing a binder on Instagram. They admitted posting anything to social media about gender identity can be "really scary," with the outlet adding that the post was filled with comments, some less respectful than others.

But, regardless of the bad comments, they encourage using one's online presence to build a community. "If you have a platform and you're able to use it, that's obviously so important," they said. "And I met some incredible people through it."

As for their sexuality, Corrin made it simple, "I like people," they said to the outlet.

Though that may be true, their journey also came with its contradictions. "I'm working out all this complex gender and sexuality stuff. And yet, I'm seeing a guy? That feels very juxtaposed, even if I'm very happy." Corrin said, unsure how to mend their feeling.

Corrin also shared with Vogue how their family responded to them coming out. "I started dating a girl and told my mum, and then my little brother DM'd me saying, 'Hey, I wanted to say welcome, because I've been bi for ages,'" Corrin retold.

They continued, "The next generation is so much more chill. They are finding a way to express themselves which is less binary in a very organic way. While we're almost caught in between."

Also in the interview, the actor spoke about playing more traditionally feminine roles for the screen, including in their upcoming projects Lady Chatterley's Lover and My Policeman.

"I remember struggling with having to wear bras in Chatterley as Marion, but it's quite difficult because I'm not Emma, right?" they said. "I'm an actor, and I have a job to do."