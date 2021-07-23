The 13 Reasons Why star has been identifying and living as a trans woman for the past year, she revealed in an interview published Thursday

Emma Corrin and More Stars Support Tommy Dorfman After She Reintroduces Herself as a Trans Woman

Tommy Dorfman has received an outpouring of support after reintroducing herself as a trans woman this week.

The 13 Reasons Why alum, 29, publicly discussed her transition for the first time in an interview with novelist Torrey Peters published by Time Thursday, saying, "For a year now, I have been privately identifying and living as a woman — a trans woman."

"It's funny to think about coming out, because I haven't gone anywhere," she continued. "I view today as a reintroduction to me as a woman, having made a transition medically. Coming out is always viewed as this grand reveal, but I was never not out. Today is about clarity: I am a trans woman. My pronouns are she/her. My name is Tommy."

Following the news, The Crown star Emma Corrin celebrated Dorfman on their Instagram Story, reposting several photos of her from her Time photoshoot.

"I AM SO PROUD OF YOU @tommy.dorfman," wrote Corrin, 25, who is queer and recently shared that they use she/they pronouns. "Thank you for being YOU, for sharing this. We see you, we love you."

Demi Lovato, who is nonbinary, similarly showed their support for Dorfman on their Instagram Story.

"I don't know you but I am proud of you," wrote the singer, 28.

Dorfman reacted to all of the love on her Instagram Story later on Thursday, writing, "Speechless. I love you all. Thank you so much."

tommy dorfman Credit: Tommy Dorfman/Instagram

In her Time interview, the star explained that she will not change her name, which she was given in honor of her mother's brother who died shortly after she was born.

"I love my name, I want to keep my name and give new life to my name," she said. "I'm really proud of the person that I was, too. I think that's important to acknowledge. I'm proud of who I've been for the last however many years."

She also said what she's looking for in a romantic partner has changed.

"Personally, it's wild to be 29 and going through puberty again. Some days I feel like I'm 14," she said. "As a result of that shift, the types of romantic partnerships I seek out are different, I was in a nine-year relationship in which I was thought of as a more male-bodied person, with a gay man. I love him so much, but we've been learning that as a trans woman, what I'm interested in is not necessarily reflected in a gay man."