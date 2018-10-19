Emma Bell has tied the knot!

The Walking Dead alum (who played Amy Harrison) married her actor fiancé Camron Robertson on Oct. 6 on a mountaintop overlooking Pfeiffer Beach in Big Sur, California, and PEOPLE has exclusive photos!

“He took me to a friend’s birthday on an estate overlooking Pfeiffer beach when we were very new and I fell in love. Four years later we were able to vow our forevers to each other in front of our closest friends and family at the very same spot with the sun setting over the rolling waves of the Pacific,” she tells PEOPLE.

“Big Sur is a place whose magical is tangible and we are grateful to have a piece of it with us on our special day,” adds Bell, 31.

For their big day, Bell wore a fitted, lace Claire Pettibone gown, which she accessorized with a veil, while Robertson sported a blue suit when they said “I do.” Her Dallas costar Brenda Strong was one of the officiants.

Emma Bell and Courtesy Emma Ball and Camron Robertson

Emma Bell and Camron Robertson Courtesy Emma Ball and Camron Robertson

Emma Bell and Camron Robertson Courtesy Emma Ball and Camron Robertson

After the ceremony, attendees — including X-Men‘s Shawn Ashmore — dined on whole roasted lamb, fresh salmon and stuffed delicate squash, which was served on vintage stemware, plates and cutlery from Robertson’s Antiques (owned by the groom’s father!).

During the reception, the couple danced to Ben Fold’s “The Luckiest” and had multiple friends perform songs and poems for guests.

Thomas Marchese Photography

In addition to Dallas and The Walking Dead, Bell is also known for her work on Relationship Status.

“Last weekend I got to marry the person I love the most @camronr in the place I love the most with the community I love the most,” Bell wrote on Instagram. “It was truly an epic weekend. Thank you to the Milky Way and @thomas.marchese.photography for showing up and capturing all the love.”