Eminem Set to Make Cameo Appearance in Longtime Friend 50 Cent's New Starz Show, BMF

Eminem will make a brief cameo as Richard Wershe Jr., a.k.a. White Boy Rick, in 50 Cent's upcoming drama series, BMF (Black Mafia Family)

The Power producer, whose real name is Curtis Jackson, is bringing on his longtime friend and fellow rapper Eminem, 48, to portray White Boy Rick in one episode of the series.

"I'm honored and appreciative of my good friend Em for supporting my new show BMF," said 50 Cent in a statement. "We couldn't do a show based in Detroit without incorporating the legend that is Eminem."

Eminem will be featured in episode seven of BMF, directed by 50 Cent. On Twitter, the "Candy Shop" rapper said that he's "bringing the big dogs out" for the project, highlighting some of the technology used to make Eminem look younger — film tools similar to those utilized in director Martin Scorsese's 2019 movie, The Irishman — to portray Rick.

Eminem; Rick Wershe Jr. /"White Boy Rick Credit: Kurt Krieger/Corbis via Getty Images

Richard Wershe Jr., a.k.a. White Boy Rick, was an FBI informant at just 14 years old, selling drugs and guns as a member of a Detroit gang he infiltrated. Wershe, now 52, was sentenced to life in prison on a drug conviction before being released in June 2020 on parole.

A film about his life, White Boy Rick, was released in 2018 starring Matthew McConaughey.

BMF, executive produced by 50 Cent, is based on two brothers, Demetrius "Big Meech" Flenory and Terry "Southwest T" Flenory, who rose from the streets of southwest Detroit in the late 1980s and created one of the country's most influential crime families.

"Big Meech" will be played by his real-life son Demetrius "Lil Meech" Flenory Jr. The BMF cast also includes Da'Vinchi, Russell Hornsby, Michole Briana White, and more. Snoop Dogg and La La Anthony are also noted as recurring stars.

Though Eminem's appearance in the upcoming series is only a brief cameo without a speaking role, the rapper has, of course, flexed his acting chops before. The Grammy-winning artist starred in his semi-autobiographical film, 8 Mile, in 2002, which follows a struggling Detroit rapper. 8 Mile went on to win the 2003 Oscar for Best Original Song for "Lose Yourself."