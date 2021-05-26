Emily Wickersham Seemingly Confirms Departure from NCIS After Season 18 Finale: 'A Great Ride'

Is Emily Wickersham leaving NCIS?

The actress, 37, appeared to say so in a Tuesday Instagram post following the season 18 finale of the CBS' hit long-running series. In it, she was seemingly saying goodbye to her role as special agent Ellie Bishop, who left for a top-secret mission during the episode.

"Hangin this hat and jacket up. What a great ride it's been," Wickersham wrote alongside a series of black-and-white photos from the set.

Reps for Wickersham and NCIS have not responded to PEOPLE's requests for comment. The actress joined the popular series during season 11 in 2013.

"This cast, this crew, are top notch," she continued in her post. "I can't say enough kind words about this group that I've had the pleasure of working with for close to 8 years now and 172 episodes later. This business is finicky and weird and consistency is a rarity. I've been lucky enough to be a part of a show where I got to show up and act and laugh and learn with wonderful people. A moment in time I surely won't forget."

"Thank you CBS and NCIS for including me in a part of television history," Wickersham concluded. "Time goes fast. Eat it up but chew slowly. ❤️#ncis #cbs."

Several of the star's castmates commented on the post with sweet and supportive messages.

"So damn proud of you my friend. Also, I'm gonna miss the hell outta you on set. I can't wait to see what you do next. Whatever it is, I'll be there in the front row. Thank you. ❤️," wrote Brian Dietzen, who plays Jimmy Palmer.

Diona Reasonover, who plays Kasie Hines, said to Wickersham, "❤️ Thank you for everything, friend."

Even CBS TV's official Instagram account chimed in, writing, "Thanks for making history with us 😭❤️." In a second comment, the account posted "Our one and only Ellie Bishop ❤️."

Emily Wickersham Emily Wickersham in NCIS | Credit: Cliff Lipson/CBS via Getty

The action drama's current cast includes Harmon, Dietzen, Reasonover, Sean Murray, Wilmer Valderrama, Rocky Carroll and David McCallum.