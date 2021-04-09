Marvel’s Emily VanCamp on 10 Years with Husband Josh Bowman: ‘We’re Very Lucky’

The actress says she's "so grateful" for the extended time that she and her husband — and former Revenge costar — Josh Bowman have spent together at home during lockdown

In thinking about the positives of the extended time spent at home during lockdown over the last year, Emily VanCamp says she is grateful that the break in her busy work schedule allowed for extra bonding time with husband Josh Bowman — and their rescue pup Frankie B.

"I was coming off of doing two jobs at the same time — I was doing The Falcon and Winter Soldier and The Resident, sort of burning the candle at both ends," VanCamp, 34, tells PEOPLE. "So the beginning [of lockdown] was very welcome. I was like, 'Okay, I actually get to just sleep for a bit,' which was amazing. Just being able to enjoy the quiet, enjoy my husband and my dog, enjoy being home, things that I hadn't had for a really long time. I did not take that for granted at all. I loved every second of it."

VanCamp and Bowman, 33, met while working on the twisty ABC drama Revenge, which ran from 2011-15. They started dating in 2011 and married in 2018.

The Falcon and the Winter Soldier star says she and British actor Bowman learned new things within the past year that they appreciate about each other.

"I don't think we'd ever spent that much time together ever in 10 years we've been together. We definitely discovered what it's like to just be together all the time, good and bad," VanCamp says with a laugh. "I think it put a lot of relationships to the test and I think we're very lucky, we like each other a lot."

VanCamp, who along with Bowman largely keep their relationship private, says she appreciates her husband's patience and positivity.

"I tend to be a little bit more on the broody side, a little bit more pensive and I don't know, more of the realist," she says. "He's more of an idealist. It's very nice to have that as a balance. I was very lucky to have such a positive person around all the time."

For the Revenge fans out there who loved watching VanCamp and Bowman onscreen together, the actress — who also stars on Fox's medical drama The Resident — says that she and Bowman would definitely consider working together again on a future project.

"We worked really well together when we did back in the day and we would love to work together in the future," she says. "And I know Josh is entering into directing, it's something I'm interested in as well, just kind of getting behind the camera. He's working on a few things right now that I could definitely see myself working alongside him, getting involved in with him, it's exciting. I think he's very talented behind the camera as well."

And while Revenge fans shouldn't hold their breath for a reboot, VanCamp remains close with her costars and has great memories from working on the show.

"I just really lucked out with the people that I got to work with young," she says. "It was like a masterclass for so many years, especially in Brothers and Sisters, just the cast that I had the opportunity to work with is just an actor's dream, especially as such a youngster. And then I think it really helped prepare me to go on to Revenge. I learned so much from so many wonderful people, specifically wonderful women, that I was ready to take that on at still quite a young age. But yeah, again, some of my best friends are some of the cast of Revenge. I'm so grateful that I've been able to make all of these lasting friendships and never had too, too crazy of a set. You hear these horror stories."