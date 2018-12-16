Former Revenge Costars Emily VanCamp and Josh Bowman Are Married!

Congratulations are in order for Emily VanCamp and Josh Bowman: They’re married!

The couple tied the knot on Saturday on Harbour Island in the Bahamas, PEOPLE confirms.

VanCamp, 32, and Bowman, 30 — who starred as on-screen husband and wife on ABC’s Revenge — were first linked as a couple in January 2012.

They got engaged in May 2017, with VanCamp announcing the news with a sweet photo of herself covering her face with her hands, putting her engagement ring on full display.

PEOPLE caught up with The Resident actress at the PEOPLE and Entertainment Weekly 2017 Upfronts party a few days after the engagement, where she gushed about the happy news.

“It’s literally only been a couple of days, but it’s amazing,” she said at the time. “I’m really happy!”

Emily VanCamp and Josh Bowman Jason LaVeris/FilmMagic

In January of this year, VanCamp revealed that she and Bowman were in no rush to walk down the aisle — and had yet to make a dent in their wedding planning!

“We got engaged and then both hit the ground running with work,” she told PEOPLE at the winter 2018 Television Critics Association press tour. “We’re not in a rush and we’re not in the wedding planning zone. I think once we start it’ll go quickly, hopefully, but we’re both very focused on our work, so the little time we have together, we just want to be together.”

“Once I’m done doing The Resident I want to have some good solid family time, do some traveling and just try to stay present and enjoy every moment,” she added.

In May, the actress celebrated the couple’s one-year anniversary since getting engaged, calling Bowman her “ride or die.”

“A year ago today I said yes to this man,” she captioned a photo of the couple. “Wouldn’t want to do life with anyone else.”