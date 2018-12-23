Emily VanCamp and Josh Bowman Show PDA on Their Honeymoon in Miami

The honeymoon continues for newlyweds Emily VanCamp and Josh Bowman, who were spotted soaking up the married life and the sunshine in Miami.

On Friday, less than a week after the former Revenge co-stars tied the knot on Dec. 15 in the Bahamas, VanCamp and Bowman were seen sharing a sweet smooch as they stepped out with their adorable dog.

For the outing, VanCamp looked effortlessly chic in a white shirt, ripped jeans and white sneakers as she hauled a large bag over her shoulder. She pulled her blonde hair back in a bun beneath her summery wide-brimmed hat.

Meanwhile, Bowman, who was on leash-holding duty, kept it casual in a grey shirt, black sweatpants and white sneakers. He drove home the vacationing vibe with scruff and a navy cap.

VanCamp wed Bowman on Harbour Island, PEOPLE confirmed. In the days since, VanCamp has shared glamorous photos of the nuptials on Instagram.

“Thank you to all of our friends and family who made their way to celebrate with us! We are eternally grateful. And to @lelarose and your incredible team for creating my dream dress… Thank you times a million,” VanCamp posted the day after the ceremony.

“So. Much. Joy,” she added on Saturday alongside a picture of the couple joyfully celebrating.

On Tuesday, VanCamp looked delighted to be a bride in a sweet snapshot.

“Never leaving,” she captioned a black-and-white Instagram picture in which she beamed on an empty beach as she walked barefoot across the sandy shore.

Emily VanCamp and Josh Bowman David M. Benett/Getty

After announcing that Bowman had popped the question in May 2017, VanCamp gushed about her engagement to PEOPLE.

“It’s literally only been a couple of days, but it’s amazing,” she said at the time. “I’m really happy!”