Emily VanCamp and Josh Bowman Celebrate 8-Year Anniversary as a Couple: 'We Are So Lucky'

Emily VanCamp and husband Josh Bowman may be newlyweds, but they’ve been together for nearly a decade.

VanCamp and Bowman celebrated their eight-year anniversary as a couple over the weekend, and the actress commemorated the special day with a touching Instagram post.

“Almost 1 year married but today marks 8 years together,” she wrote. “Thanks to this human for making life the greatest adventure and also for being the best dad to our furry child Frankie. We are so lucky.”

Along with the sweet message, VanCamp shared a photo of the two riding in a helicopter together during a recent trip to Botswana.

She also posted several photos of Bowman cuddling with their dog Frankie to her Instagram Story.

“Best dates in town,” she wrote. “Cheers to 8 years with my love.”

VanCamp, 33, and Bowman, 31 starred as on-screen husband and wife on ABC’s Revenge. They were first linked as an off-camera couple in January 2012.

They got engaged in May 2017, with VanCamp announcing the news with a sweet photo of herself covering her face with her hands, putting her engagement ring on full display.

At the time, VanCamp shared glamorous photos of the nuptials on Instagram.

“Thank you to all of our friends and family who made their way to celebrate with us! We are eternally grateful. And to @lelarose and your incredible team for creating my dream dress… Thank you times a million,” VanCamp posted the day after the ceremony.