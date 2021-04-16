The Falcon and the Winter Soldier actress explains that playing a character without superhuman abilities is "great until it comes to the fight sequences"

Emily VanCamp Reveals 'Great' Part About Not Having Superpowers in the Marvel Cinematic Universe

Emily VanCamp is sharing how she really feels about her Marvel character's lack of superpowers.

The actress, 34, who plays S.H.I.E.L.D. agent Sharon Carter in the Captain America movies and now Disney+'s The Falcon and the Winter Soldier, opened up about her role while appearing on Jimmy Kimmel Live! Thursday.

Get push notifications with news, features and more.

"I mean, look, that's part of who I signed up to play. Sharon doesn't have powers," VanCamp said. "It's great until it comes to the fight sequences. And then they start stripping away your weapons. I don't have a shield or a steel arm or, you know, I can't fly."

"It was interesting," she added, "as we were doing and learning these fight sequences, they wanted less and less weapons, so it just became a lot of bloody hand-to-hand combat. ... Lots of bruises, lots of bloody knuckles, but it was all good fun."

VanCamp joked that it's all "another day at work for Emily."

emily vancamp Credit: Frazer Harrison/Getty

Want to get the biggest stories from PEOPLE every weekday? Subscribe to our new podcast, PEOPLE Every Day, to get the essential celebrity, entertainment and human interest news stories Monday through Friday.

VanCamp also stars on Fox's medical drama The Resident and has previously appeared on TV hits like Brothers and Sisters and Revenge.

Earlier this month, she spoke to PEOPLE about reprising her role as Sharon for The Falcon and the Winter Soldier, sharing that she's had a great time exploring and revisiting the character, whose life has been turned upside down a bit.

RELATED VIDEO: Anthony Mackie Jokes About Why His Kids Don't Care About Him Being Marvel Superhero The Falcon

"We see a little bit of a different version of Sharon Carter," she said. "She sacrificed a lot and then sort of had to go on the run and for what? That's the big question. I think people will be surprised in terms of who she's become."