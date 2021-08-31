Emily VanCamp Is Exiting The Resident Ahead of Season 5 Premiere

Emily VanCamp is leaving The Resident after four seasons.

The actress, 35, is ending her run as nurse practitioner Nic Nevin ahead of the medical drama's season 5 premiere, Entertainment Weekly reports. It is not immediately clear as to why VanCamp, who has starred on the Fox drama since 2018, is leaving the show.

Fox declined PEOPLE's request for comment.

VanCamp played a key role in the series as the love interest of Dr. Conrad Hawkins (Matt Czuchry). The two characters tied the knot in Season 4 and welcomed a baby together. In a newly released promo for the upcoming season, Conrad is seen holding the couple's baby as somber-faced police officers come to his door, presumably bearing bad news for the doctor.

VanCamp told TV Line in 2018 that she related to her character on The Resident, who is a dramatic change from the "borderline sociopath" she played for four seasons on the popular drama Revenge.

"With Nic, I get to tap into more of my true self," VanCamp said at the time. "Her maternal side spoke to the stage of life I'm in now. I've been thinking about having children, and when I read this, it made sense to me."

VanCamp married her husband, Revenge star Josh Bowman, in 2018. While she kept her pregnancy private, the actress revealed on Thursday that she and Bowman recently welcomed their first child together.

VanCamp previously told PEOPLE that working on both The Falcon and the Winter Soldier and Resident before the coronavirus shutdown felt like "burning the candle at both ends," and time at home with her husband was "very welcome."

"I was coming off of doing two jobs at the same time — I was doing The Falcon and Winter Soldier and The Resident, sort of burning the candle at both ends," she said at the time. "So the beginning [of lockdown] was very welcome."

She added, "I was like, 'Okay, I actually get to just sleep for a bit,' which was amazing. Just being able to enjoy the quiet, enjoy my husband and my dog, enjoy being home, things that I hadn't had for a really long time. I did not take that for granted at all. I loved every second of it."

Along with VanCamp's departure, The Resident is also saying goodbye to a few more characters. Neurosurgeon Barrett Cain (Morris Chestnut) will not return as a series regular, but is not expected to leave the show entirely, while Dr. Mina Okafor (Shaunette Renée Wilson) is leaving The Resident for good.