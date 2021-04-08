The actress reflects on her "wonderful experience" making the fan-loved family drama and what she thinks of a potential reboot

When Emily VanCamp landed her role on the WB's Everwood in 2002 at age 16, she had no idea that the fan-loved family drama would kick off an almost non-stop acting career that has included memorable roles in multiple successful series and franchises.

VanCamp, 34, who currently stars on both Marvel's The Falcon and the Winter Soldier and Fox's medical drama The Resident (and also starred on TV hits Brothers and Sisters and the soapy thriller Revenge), says that thinking about her time on Everwood "feels like a warm hug" and that she would be more than willing to revisit it if the right sort of reboot or retelling came to fruition.

Get push notifications with news, features and more.

"There had been talks for a minute about a potential revisiting of [Everwood], which I would have been a thousand percent down for," VanCamp tells PEOPLE. "But I don't know whatever really happened. I recently did a little sort of reunion with Greg. We did a charity thing together and that was awesome. But in terms of [rebooting] the actual show, I don't know."

For more on Emily VanCamp, pick up the latest issue of PEOPLE, on newsstands Friday, or subscribe here.

emily vancamp and gregory smith in Everwood Image zoom Emily VanCamp and Gregory Smith on Everwood | Credit: Everett

VanCamp says that her experience filming the series, which costarred Treat Williams, Gregory Smith and Chris Pratt and was set in a small town in Colorado but filmed in Utah, gave her a uniquely supportive foundation for her acting career.

"I was still such a baby shooting that show. And I just remember it feeling like a family and feeling really nurtured and protected, which is not always the case in this business," VanCamp explains. "At that point I had no idea, but I was so lucky to have that kind of foundation to start me off in the industry to be shooting in Utah and not being sort of thrown into Los Angeles. I have the fondest memories of working with that whole cast and crew. To this day, I just love seeing everybody when I can. It was a wonderful experience."

She adds that her dad also "has a soft spot in his heart for Everwood."

"He talks about it all the time and is determined to have the Everwood movie made at some point. In fact, he talks about writing it. Dad, I don't know that that's really your thing, but yeah, I think probably because it was one of my first, long running series. It just stuck with him," she shares. "He always talks about it."

VanCamp, who went on to costar in the ensemble Brothers and Sisters, opposite Oscar winner Sally Field, followed by a starring role on Revenge (not to mention playing S.H.I.E.L.D. agent Sharon Carter in Marvel's Captain America franchise and now The Falcon and the Winter Soldier), is still grateful for the incredibly positive experiences she had coming up in the business.

"I really lucked out with the people that I got to work with young," she says. "It was like a masterclass for so many years, especially in Brothers and Sisters, just the cast that I had the opportunity to work with is just an actor's dream."

the falcon and the winter soldier Image zoom The Falcon and the Winter Soldier | Credit: Marvel Studios

On returning to Sharon Carter, and another top secret Marvel project, VanCamp teases that she's had a great time exploring and revisiting the character, whose life has been turned upside down a bit.

"We see a little bit of a different version of Sharon Carter," she says. "She sacrificed a lot and then sort of had to go on the run and for what? That's the big question. I think people will be surprised in terms of who she's become."