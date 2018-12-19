Emily VanCamp Posts Beachside Photo After Marrying Josh Bowman in the Bahamas: 'Never Leaving'

Newlywed bliss!

Emily VanCamp just married Josh Bowman in the Bahamas — and it doesn’t look like she’ll be heading home anytime soon.

Get push notifications with news, features and more.

The actress posted a black-and-white photo of herself on the beach Tuesday, captioning it: “Never leaving.”

VanCamp, 32, and Bowman, 30 — who starred as on-screen husband and wife on ABC’s Revenge — tied the knot Saturday on Harbour Island, PEOPLE confirmed.

RELATED: Emily VanCamp’s Love Story with Real Life — and On-Screen! — Husband Josh Bowman

VanCamp shared her first wedding portrait captured by Charlie Dailey, a U.K.-based professional photographer, with fans on Instagram Sunday.

“Thank you to all of our friends and family who made their way to celebrate with us!” she wrote. “We are eternally grateful. And to @lelarose and your incredible team for creating my dream dress… Thank you times a million.”

The former costars were first linked as a couple in January 2012. They got engaged in May 2017, with VanCamp announcing the news with a sweet photo of herself covering her face with her hands, putting her engagement ring on full display.