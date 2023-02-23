Emily Ratajkowski Shares Throwback Clip from 'iCarly' Cameo She Did on'' as a Teenager

The model and actress posted a throwback clip from a guest spot she did years ago on iCarly on her TikTok page this week

By
Published on February 23, 2023 09:50 AM
Emily Ratajkowski Guest Stars As Gibby's Girlfriend | Scene | iCarly
Photo: Nickelodeon

Emily Ratajkowski is throwing it back to her Nickelodeon days!

The 31-year-old actress and model posted a throwback clip from a guest spot she did on iCarly as a teenager on her TikTok page Wednesday.

"Did y'all know I was Tasha on iCarly," Ratajkowski wrote beside a current video of herself, which was featured over the old school footage of her guest appearance. "I was 16 or 17 and took two weeks off school to shoot two episodes," she added.

At the end of the clip, a teenage Ratajkowski comes into the frame and interacts with the characters Gibby, played by Noah Munck, and Sam, who was portrayed by Jennette McCurdy.

"Gibby, my first love lol," the star then wrote, also noting, "I met Jennette McCurdy and her mom."

Emily Ratajkowski Shares Incredible Throwback Clip From Cameo on iCarly
Emily Ratajkowski TikTok

The Emmy-nominated Nickelodeon show ran from 2007 to 2012, with Ratajkowski first appearing on season 3 in 2009 and in a follow-up episode later in the season in 2010.

Her TikTok post came about after another she shared recently, where she was asked how to correctly pronounce her last name.

"Rat-ah-COF-sky," the Polish-Israeli model said, giving a quick tutorial on the Tory Burch official TikTok page, to which the interviewer responded, "Oh my God."

"I'm Polish. That's the pronunciation," Ratajkowski added.

The video was in response to a comment of hers giving people a hint: "It's 🐀🐄🎿everyone! Liana and I are both Eastern European so I was being playful! This is how you say it in Polish!"

Emily Ratajkowski Guest Stars As Gibby's Girlfriend | Scene | iCarly
Nickelodeon

The single star, who was most recently linked to Eric André after a string of romances with Pete Davidson and Brad Pitt, recently dished on relationships and expressed why they are difficult for her.

"I feel like I attract the worst men," the My Body author said last month on her High Low with EmRata podcast. "Sometimes I'm like, f---, because I want a confident man. I don't want an overly confident man who has something to prove and is trying to prove it through me. That is not what I want."

Emily Ratajkowski walks the runway during the Tory Burch A/W 2023 New York Fashion Week show
Taylor Hill/WireImage

Ratajkowski also said the dynamic with her ex-husband Sebastian Bear-McClard is something that has contributed to her ambivalent feelings she has towards courtship, four months after filing for divorce from the Uncut Gems producer, with whom she shares 22-month-old son Sylvester Apollo.

"That's what I hate with dating … men in particular," the Gone Girl star said. "They're like, 'OK, yes, you're special. You've done it.' And they love it and love it, and then slowly they get emasculated and don't know what to do with those feelings, and then they resent you. They start to tear you down, and then you're back to square one."

