Emily Ratajkowski Defends Pete Davidson's Modeling Skills: 'He's Got the Height'

Emily Ratajkowski and Pete Davidson both star in Moose Knuckles' fall 2021 campaign with Adwoa Aboah

Emily Ratajkowski is defending Pete Davidson's modeling skills.

Both stars appeared separately on Late Night with Seth Meyers on Monday, prompting the late night host to bring up a David LaChapelle photoshoot that they previously worked on together.

During his interview with Meyers, Davidson, 27, joked about his lack of modeling experience. Ratajkowski, 30, later stood up for the Saturday Night Live star, telling Meyers that "he's a professional."

"He got into character in a real way," she said of his work on Moose Knuckles' fall 2021 campaign, which they star in with Adwoa Aboah.

While Meyers, 47, seemed at first skeptical of Davidson's prowess in front of the camera, Ratajkowski said that "as a model" herself, she was "impressed."

Emily Ratajkowski and Pete Davidson Credit: getty (2)

Of his ability to model, Ratajkowski told Meyers: "He's got the height. Obviously, women find him very attractive."

"I mean, he seems super charming. He's vulnerable, he's lovely. His fingernail polish is awesome. He looks good!" she said. "Good relationship with his mother. We love it."

Speaking to WWD in September, Davidson said that working with Ratajkowski made the decision to appear in the campaign an "easy" one, despite his nerves "to do modeling stuff."

"I'm a fan of Moose Knuckles, and when they reached out, I was like, 'Oh, really? Oh s–t.' I had a great time," he said. "I'm friendly with Emily Ratajkowski and I know her husband really well. I'm like nervous to do modeling stuff, and I don't ever look at myself that way, but when I found out she was doing it and felt 'oh, that will be fun and I'll get to hang,' it's an easy decision to make."

Also during his appearance on Late Night with Seth Meyers, the King of Staten Island star seemed to allude to his recent outings with Kim Kardashian West by joking about a "rumor" that people keep "whispering" about.

"I want to address something," Meyers started the conversation. "I feel like I want to confirm if it's real or a rumor. This is something you've been reading about a lot in the press."

Playing along, Davidson responded, "I've been wanting to talk about this because there's a lot of people I walk by, people are like whispering and making eyes at me. But it is true."

However, the conversation was not about Kardashian West, 41, after all. Instead, Davidson used the gag to promote an upcoming project.

"I do have a show on Tubi coming out," he said of the upcoming animated show The Freak Brothers.

Rumors about Davidson and Kardashian West's romantic involvement began after they were photographed holding hands on a ride at Knott's Scary Farm following the reality TV star's appearance on SNL.

After their amusement park outing, a source told PEOPLE that Kardashian West and Davidson are just "friends hanging out," though a separate source noted that they do "have chemistry."