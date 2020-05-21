"I am grateful to have been handed a sense of accountability and purpose at such a young age because I still have it," Emily Osment wrote on Instagram

Emily Osment Reflects on Hannah Montana , Shares One of Her 'Favorite Photos' from Set with Miley Cyrus

Emily Osment is "grateful" for Hannah Montana.

On Wednesday, Osment, 28, reflected on her time on the Disney series, sharing a sweet throwback photo of herself and costar Miley Cyrus smiling at each other while on set.

"This is one of my favorite photos from HM. Have no idea who took it or why the great room set is empty on a tape night, but I have a physical copy of it from a disposable camera and now it's on the internet," Osment wrote on Instagram.

"I spent a couple hundred Friday nights here instead of all the places a normal teenager should have been and it made me an adult faster than I could prepare myself for," she continued.

However, Osment — who played Lilly Truscott, Miley Stewart's (Cyrus) best friend — doesn't regret the experience.

"I am grateful to have been handed a sense of accountability and purpose at such a young age because I still have it — and then some," Osment concluded, adding a peace sign emoji.

Hannah Montana, which follows Miley Stewart as she lives a double life — a popstar at night and teenager during the day — premiered in 2006. The show ran for four seasons before ending in 2011.

Osment and Cyrus had a virtual reunion in March when the singer invited Osment on her daily Instagram Live talk show, Bright Minded: Live with Miley.

As people everywhere practice social distancing in their homes amid the ongoing coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic, Cyrus, 27, used the opportunity to reconnect with Osment and reminisce about their past Disney Channel days in what she dubbed as “the reunion of the decade.”

Introducing Osment during the livestream, Cyrus called her former castmate “a badass best friend” before showing the actress some of the “pretty embarrassing” photos she had found of them that were taken during the making of Hannah Montana.

The first picture showed Osment’s character, Lilly, in a black vest while Cyrus is clad in a leather jacket with a neon pink peplum skirt.

“This was the year Hannah was trying to make tutus and peplums happen,” Cyrus recalled.

“I was wearing a lot of vests, I remember. There were a lot of vests,” Osment commented, before joking that she’s “rocking” the trend in the shot.

During the reunion, Cyrus also reflected on their first press day together, remembering that her “teeth had all decided to fall out” a month before their joint photo shoot.

“My mom had to get me some fake teeth,” the songstress revealed.

Cyrus went on to explain that she wanted Osment to be a part of her talk show because she knows the star is an animal lover and together they could encourage people to help foster pets during the coronavirus outbreak.

“It’s a really great time for those in situations that are able to provide. It’s a good time to adopt or foster — but it’s really important to talk about financial responsibility and the strain a pet can cause on a family during this financially challenging time,” she said. “The best way to draw attention to man’s best friend is to bring in the best friend duo that always encouraged people to do what’s best and do what’s right.”