Emily Osment Recalls 'Amazing' Experience Working with Betty White: 'She's Got a Mouth on Her'

Emily Osment only has fond memories from her time working alongside Betty White.

During an appearance on The Kelly Clarkson Show, Osment, 29, opened up about her experience with White, 99, on the set of her former Young & Hungry series.

"She's got a mouth on her. She'll tell you," the Pretty Smart star told guest-host Jay Leno on Wednesday. "If she was sitting here, she'd go, 'Uh-huh.' I don't know what words I can say on this television show, so I'm going to hold back."

Osment then raved about White, saying she was "fortunate" to have had the opportunity to work with the acting icon.

"She's very funny. I was very fortunate to work with Betty. She did, I want to say, at least three episodes of Young & Hungry. She did a couple. I mean, first of all, she's beautiful. She's just so stunning to look at. She's got really beautiful skin. She shows up and then she's, you know, razzing you," Osment said.

"It was amazing to be working on a show for that long. Our crew, you watch our crew that's been around forever, they've worked with so many people. And then [Betty] walks on stage and they all kind of just [go], 'Hi, Ms. White. Very nice to meet you,' " the Hannah Montana alum continued. "The amount of respect that she garners walking into a room was very interesting and well-deserved. And man, she's got a mouth on her though. Doesn't she?"

YOUNG & HUNGRY - "Young & Valentine's Day" - Gabi and Josh's Valentine's Day turns into a bigger celebration than they anticipated, in a new episode of "Young & Hungry," MONDAY, MARCH 20 (8:00-8:31 p.m. EST), on Freeform. (Eric McCandless/Freeform via Getty Images) BETTY WHITE, EMILY OSMENT Credit: Eric McCandless/Freeform via Getty

Young & Hungry ran for five seasons on Freeform between 2014 to 2018. White had appeared on two episodes in the show's fifth and final season, playing Osment's neighbor.

Osment previously recalled shooting the sitcom alongside White, calling the TV legend "funny and crass."

"She called me a bitch one time, which I loved," Osment told Us Weekly in 2017. "She was like, 'Honey, you're what we like to call a bitch [because] you've got blonde hair and blue eyes.' She has blonde hair and blue eyes as well, so she was like, 'We like to call ourselves that.'"

Osment added, "I think I'm in a bitch club with Betty White! To hear such a sweet, sweet woman who's in her 90s use the type of language she uses she uses — she's hysterical."