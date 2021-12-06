Emily Osment and Haley Joel Osment Share Siblings Photo from Recent Holiday Celebrations

Emily Osment and Haley Joel Osment attended the Dodgers Holiday Festival opening together to kick off the Christmas season

The Osment siblings are celebrating the holidays in style.

Haley Joel Osment, 33, shared a picture of himself and sister Emily Osment, 29, on Instagram Monday along with several recent photos.

The siblings were two of many celebrities in attendance at the official launch of the Dodgers Holiday Festival at Dodgers Stadium in Los Angeles. In the photo, the brother-sister pair was pictured making the L.A. sign with their hands, surrounded by a set of Christmas presents.

"Yuletide 🎄," he captioned his photo series.

Emily also shared a similar siblings photo in her carousel of Instagram photos. "Saw so many people I love recently. Grateful for boosters and flu shots and this first picture by mom!" she captioned her post.

Other photos in the series included Haley Joel grilling and camping under a starry sky.

This isn't the first 2021 holiday Emily and Haley Joel are celebrating together. The siblings appeared in a group Thanksgiving photo of the Sixth Sense actor's Instagram, too. "Best to you and yours," Haley Joel captioned the photo.

While their Christmas festivities may be starting early, Emily has been in the holiday spirit for quite some time. The Young and Hungry alum starred in a new Hallmark Christmas film, A Very Merry Bridesmaid, which aired on Saturday.

The actress shared some snaps from filming on her Instagram account Saturday to celebrate the premiere. "An ode to this dress I wore for three weeks straight outside in frozen British Columbia," she wrote.

The former Hannah Montana star had another TV premiere this year: her Netflix sitcom Pretty Smart. The family comedy follows her brainiac character, Chelsea, becoming roommates with her laid-back sister and friends.