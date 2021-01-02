Former Bachelorette star Emily Maynard shared her diagnosis on her Instagram Story while reflecting on 2020

Emily Maynard Reveals She Was Diagnosed with Bell's Palsy During Pregnancy with Fifth Child

Emily Maynard is reflecting on the ups and downs of 2020, including when she was diagnosed with Bell’s palsy in September.

The Bachelorette alum, 34, shared a series of posts on her Instagram Story Friday and one slide featured her lying down with an eye patch over her face.

Get push notifications with news, features and more.

“Got Bells Palsy and had to wear a patch,” Maynard wrote atop the photo, adding that it was from September 2020.

Bell’s palsy occurs when a nerve in the face becomes swollen or inflamed, triggering symptoms like muscle weakness, drooling, a drooping eyelid or corner of the mouth, twitching, or paralysis, which can come on quickly, according to the Mayo Clinic.

Image zoom Credit: Emily Maynard/Instagram

Though Maynard didn’t share more details about her Bell’s palsy, she previously opened up about battling the health condition when she was a teenager.

In her 2016 memoir, I Said Yes: My Story of Heartbreak, Redemption and True Love, Maynard writes about being diagnosed with Bell’s palsy during her junior year of high school.

She shared that her doctor told her “that with corticosteroid medication, the use of an eye patch at night so I could sleep, and good old-fashioned time, I would make a full recovery,” according to Entertainment Tonight.

Image zoom Emily Maynard and husband Tyler Johnson | Credit: Emily Maynard/Instagram

“While I wasn’t thrilled that my symptoms wouldn’t disappear entirely for a few weeks, I was grateful it wasn’t anything more serious,” she added.

In her Friday Instagram Stories, Maynard also told followers about her decision to keep her pregnancy a secret last year. She and her husband Tyler Johnson welcomed their daughter Magnolia Belle in October. The newest addition is the fifth child for the reality star and her fourth with Johnson.