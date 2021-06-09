Emily Maynard Celebrates 7-Year Anniversary with Husband Tyler Johnson: 'Couldn't Be More Thankful'

"You'll always be the hot guy from church in my eyes," said the former Bachelorette

Emily Maynard Johnson and husband Tyler Johnson celebrated their seven-year anniversary this week.

The former Bachelorette star, 35, marked the occasion with a sweet Instagram tribute. "Seven years later and I couldn't be more thankful for you and the life we've created together," Maynard Johnson captioned the post, which featured two photos of the couple with their kids. "I love you @mtylerjohnson {you'll always be the hot guy from church in my eyes}."

Sharing his own tribute on Instagram, Johnson uploaded a selfie of the two. "7 years. God joined us … this I am sure," he wrote.

Maynard Johnson and Johnson first met around the time her reality TV career was kicking off: She joined the cast of The Bachelor and ended up getting engaged to lead Brad Womack at the end of the season, which aired in 2011.

After her split from Womack, she went on to lead the eighth season of The Bachelorette, where she got engaged to Jef Holm. The two ended their relationship in October 2012.

Maynard Johnson - who was also engaged to Ricky Hendrick when he died in a 2004 plane crash while she was pregnant with now 15-year-old daughter, Josephine Riddick "Ricki" - went on to find love again with Johnson. The pair got engaged in January 2014 and tied the knot that June.

