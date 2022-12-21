Everything to Know About 'Emily in Paris' Season 4

Don't say au revoir to Emily in Paris just yet!

While season 3 of the Lily Collins-led series hit Netflix on Dec. 21, another season is already in the works.

The streamer announced the show's double renewal for seasons 3 and 4 in January 2020, a month after the cliffhanger season 2 finale aired.

"VERY exciting news… @emilyinparis is back for Season 3… AND wait for it, Season 4!!!!!" Collins wrote on Instagram at the time. "I can't tell if Emily would love or hate this announcement outfit but she'd be screaming either way. Truly love you all, thanks so much for the incredible support. Seriously cannot wait for more. Merci Beaucoup!!…"

The recent season sees Emily Cooper (Collins) make a life-altering decision to stay in Paris full-time, while also juggling her work life and love life.

Though we still have a while to go until season 4 premieres, we already have a good idea of what's in store for Emily and Co.

Read ahead for everything to know about the upcoming season.

Warning: spoilers for season 3 ahead.

Who is starring in Emily in Paris season 4?

Marie Etchegoyen/Netflix

It's likely that most of the original cast will return for season 4, including Collins (Emily), Lucas Bravo (Gabriel), Ashley Park (Mindy), Camille Razat (Camille), Lucien Laviscount (Alfie), Philippine Leroy-Beaulieu (Sylvie), Samuel Arnold (Julian) and Bruno Gouery (Luc).

What will Emily in Paris season 4 be about?

Stéphanie Branchu/Netflix

Though Netflix hasn't revealed the official storyline for season 4 yet, the shocking season 3 finale certainly gives a few clues about what will come next. Spoiler: it seems like there will be a lot of relationship drama.

Not only do Camille and Gabriel break up at the altar, but Alfie and Emily seemingly go their separate ways after Alfie learns of Emily's true feelings for Gabriel. However, the biggest shocker is at the end of the episode as Gabriel reveals to Emily that Camille is pregnant.

When does Emily in Paris season 4 start filming?

Marie Etchegoyen/Netflix

It doesn't appear that season 4 has started filming yet, but it will likely pick up in 2023.

When does Emily in Paris season 4 premiere?

Marie Etchegoyen/Netflix

If Emily in Paris season 4 follows the same release schedule as past seasons, it's likely that the new season could premiere sometime in fall 2023.