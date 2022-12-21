Everything to Know About 'Emily in Paris' Season 4

The Netflix series starring Lily Collins has already been renewed for season 4

By Staff Author
Published on December 21, 2022 09:15 AM
Lily Collins as Emily in episode 309 of Emily in Paris
Photo: Courtesy of Netflix

Don't say au revoir to Emily in Paris just yet!

While season 3 of the Lily Collins-led series hit Netflix on Dec. 21, another season is already in the works.

The streamer announced the show's double renewal for seasons 3 and 4 in January 2020, a month after the cliffhanger season 2 finale aired.

"VERY exciting news… @emilyinparis is back for Season 3… AND wait for it, Season 4!!!!!" Collins wrote on Instagram at the time. "I can't tell if Emily would love or hate this announcement outfit but she'd be screaming either way. Truly love you all, thanks so much for the incredible support. Seriously cannot wait for more. Merci Beaucoup!!…"

The recent season sees Emily Cooper (Collins) make a life-altering decision to stay in Paris full-time, while also juggling her work life and love life.

Though we still have a while to go until season 4 premieres, we already have a good idea of what's in store for Emily and Co.

Read ahead for everything to know about the upcoming season.

Warning: spoilers for season 3 ahead.

Who is starring in Emily in Paris season 4?

emily in paris sweater tout
Marie Etchegoyen/Netflix

It's likely that most of the original cast will return for season 4, including Collins (Emily), Lucas Bravo (Gabriel), Ashley Park (Mindy), Camille Razat (Camille), Lucien Laviscount (Alfie), Philippine Leroy-Beaulieu (Sylvie), Samuel Arnold (Julian) and Bruno Gouery (Luc).

What will Emily in Paris season 4 be about?

Lucien Laviscount as Alfie, Lily Collins as Emily, Lucas Bravo as Gabriel in episode 305 of Emily in Paris
Stéphanie Branchu/Netflix

Though Netflix hasn't revealed the official storyline for season 4 yet, the shocking season 3 finale certainly gives a few clues about what will come next. Spoiler: it seems like there will be a lot of relationship drama.

Not only do Camille and Gabriel break up at the altar, but Alfie and Emily seemingly go their separate ways after Alfie learns of Emily's true feelings for Gabriel. However, the biggest shocker is at the end of the episode as Gabriel reveals to Emily that Camille is pregnant.

When does Emily in Paris season 4 start filming?

Emily In Paris
Marie Etchegoyen/Netflix

It doesn't appear that season 4 has started filming yet, but it will likely pick up in 2023.

When does Emily in Paris season 4 premiere?

Emily in Paris, Lily Collins
Marie Etchegoyen/Netflix

If Emily in Paris season 4 follows the same release schedule as past seasons, it's likely that the new season could premiere sometime in fall 2023.

Related Articles
Emily in Paris, Lily Collins
Everything to Know About 'Emily in Paris' Season 3
Paul Forman
Everything to Know About Paul Forman from 'Emily in Paris' Season 3
Lily Collins as Emily in episode 309 of Emily in Paris
'Emily in Paris' Season 3 Trailer: Lily Collins Returns to the City of Light
Emily in Paris. Lily Collins as Emily in episode 302 of Emily in Paris. Cr. Marie Etchegoyen/Netflix © 2022
'Emily in Paris' Costume Designer Marylin Fitoussi Reveals Season 3 Wardrobe Has 14,000 Pieces Listed!
Emily In Paris Best Outfits
'Emily in Paris' Outfits: Lily Collins' Best Looks So Far
Ginny and Georgia Season 2
'Ginny & Georgia' Season 2: Everything to Know
WEST HOLLYWOOD, CALIFORNIA - MARCH 11: (L-R) Charlie McDowell and Lily Collins attend the "Windfall" LA Special Screening on March 11, 2022 in West Hollywood, California. (Photo by Charley Gallay/Getty Images for Netflix)
Lily Collins Shares Sweet Note from Husband Charlie McDowell on Last Day of Filming 'Emily in Paris' Season 3
How I Met Your Father -- “Cool and Chill” - Episode 201 -- After Sophie’s gallery show and Ian’s arrival, Sid and Hannah host an impromptu wedding reception at Pemberton’s. Jesse grapples with his decisions and confides in Ellen about Meredith. Sophie (Hilary Duff), Valentina (Francia Raisa), Charlie (Tom Ainsley), and Ellen (Tien Tran) shown.
Everything to Know About 'How I Met Your Father' Season 2
Emily in Paris, Lily Collins
'Emily in Paris' Is (Almost) Back! See the First Images from Season 3
THE WHITE LOTUS season 2; credit HBO
Everything to Know About 'The White Lotus' Season 3
Ashley Park
'Emily in Paris' ' Ashley Park Says Fans Approached Her at Super Bowl Requesting Videos for Their Wives
Emily in Paris, Lily Collins
'Emily in Paris' Teaser: Emily Insists 'Everything's Fine!' — but Her Crisis Bangs Suggest Otherwise
Will There Be a Wednesday Season 2? What We Know So Far
Will There Be a 'Wednesday' Season 2? What We Know So Far
ASHLEY PARK as MINDY and LILY COLLINS as EMILY in episode 101 of Emily In Paris
Lily Collins and Ashley Park Confirm Production Has Begun on 'Emily in Paris' Season 3
Emily in Paris
'Emily in Paris' Renewed for Seasons 3 and 4 by Netflix After Cliffhanger: 'New Possibilities'
Emily in Paris, Lily Collins
'Emily in Paris' ' Lily Collins Talks Season 2 Cliffhanger — and What Cast Wants in Possible Season 3