'Emily in Paris' Season 3 Trailer: Lily Collins Returns to the City of Light

The hit Netflix series returns Dec. 21 with Emily facing "the hardest decision I've ever had to make"

Published on November 30, 2022 09:01 AM

Netflix has an early Christmas gift for Emily in Paris fans.

The streaming network on Wednesday dropped the trailer for season 3 of their hit series, all episodes of which will release on Dec. 21.

After a major cliffhanger in season 2 —in which Lily Collins' Emily Cooper contemplated accepting a job offer from her boss Madeline (Kate Walsh) that would require her to leave Paris, or follow her prickly but formidable mentor Sylvie (Philippine Leroy-Beaulieu) to a new company – the marketing executive appears to be back in the City of Light, though "pulling double duty," as her best friend Mindy (Ashley Park) notes," while seemingly working for both.

"This is the hardest decision I've ever had to make," Emily laments in the clip, later questioning how she knows she made the right decision and admitting to dealing with some "existential angst."

"That's so American," Sylvie quips.

Lily Collins as Emily in episode 309 of Emily in Paris
Courtesy of Netflix

Of course, it can't all be work, with Emily still in a lusty love triangle with steamy chef Gabriel (Lucas Bravo) and dapper Brit Alfie (Lucien Laviscount).

"You changed my life," Gabriel tells her during a late night card ride, while Alfie and Emily jet off on a romantic getaway to French wine country where they take a hot air balloon ride over a château and all.

"We always talk about work life balance and right now I am all about life," she says, ahead of a montage of celebratory scenes from the series.

As the show's tagline states: "Whatever you choose, choose Paris."

Lucien Laviscount as Alfie, Lily Collins as Emily, Lucas Bravo as Gabriel in episode 305 of Emily in Paris
Stéphanie Branchu/Netflix

Created by Darren Star, Emily in Paris premiered on Netflix in October 2020. It's gone on to score multiple Emmy nominations, as well as multiple Golden Globe nods, since its premiere.

The show has already been renewed for season 4.

A press release for season 3 — which began filming in June and also stars Camille Razat, Samuel Arnold and Bruno Gouery — hinted that the decisions Emily makes this coming season will determine "her future in France," promising that our social media savvy heroine will continue to "immerse herself in the adventures and surprising twists and turns that life in Paris provides."

Emily in Paris Poster Art
Courtesy of Netflix

Teasing what's to come, Star previously opened up about his desire to dive deeper into Emily's past.

"I really love how Emily gets more assimilated into French culture and I love seeing that evolution and transformation of somebody who's made Paris their home and how that changes them," he told Entertainment Tonight in December 2021. "What we really haven't seen — except for Madeline (Kate Walsh), we get it a little bit — is how Emily is in relation to people that she's left behind and how being an expatriate for a longer period of time changes her relationship with her home."

Seasons 1 and 2 of Emily in Paris are currently streaming on Netflix.

