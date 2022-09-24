'Emily in Paris' Teaser: Emily Insists 'Everything's Fine!' — but Her Crisis Bangs Suggest Otherwise

Netflix gave a glimpse of what's to come for Emily, Gabriel, Alfie and the rest of the crew in the City of Light when season 3 drops on Dec. 21

By
Published on September 24, 2022 01:26 PM

Emily in Paris is coming back with a bang!

Netflix released a teaser for its hit comedy on Saturday and also revealed fans are getting a special holiday gift when the new season drops on Dec. 21.

"This is the hardest decision I've ever had to make," says Emily (Lily Collins), who is still tangled up in a lusty triangle with steamy chef Gabriel (Lucas Bravo) and dapper Brit Alfie (Lucien Laviscount).

Beyond her love triangle, Emily also has to choose whether to accept an offer from her boss Madeline (Kate Walsh) that would require her to leave Paris (and her men), or to stay on at Savoir with her prickly but formidable mentor Sylvie (Philippine Leroy-Beaulieu)?

Emily in Paris, Lily Collins
Marie Etchegoyen/Netflix

One thing's for sure: Emily's wild fashion choices and harebrained rom-com heroine antics are here to stay.

Witness: Emily pours herself a glass of rosé and gets out her scissors to indulge in the romantic comedy move — a crisis haircut.

After her first snip, roommate and bestie Mindy (Ashley Park) enter the bathroom and shouts, "Emily, no!"

Emily in Paris, Lily Collins
Marie Etchegoyen/Netflix

Gabriel has a similar response, wondering if Emily's okay after such a drastic move.

"They're just bangs!" she shrills. "Okay, sometimes people cut bangs when everything's fine!"

Emily in Paris, Lily Collins
Marie Etchegoyen/Netflix

Created by Darren Star, Emily in Paris premiered on Netflix in October 2020. It's gone on to score multiple Emmy nominations, as well as multiple Golden Globe nods, since its premiere.

A press release for season 3 — which began filming in June — hints that the decisions Emily makes this coming season will determine "her future in France" and says social media savvy heroine will continue to "immerse herself in the adventures and surprising twists and turns that life in Paris provides."

Seasons 1 and 2 of Emily in Paris can be streamed in full on Netflix ahead of the season 3 premiere on Dec. 21.

