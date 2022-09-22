'Emily in Paris' Is (Almost) Back! See the First Images from Season 3

The Emmy and Golden Globe-nominated Netflix series, starring Lily Collins, was renewed for a third and fourth season in April

By
Dory Jackson
dory jackson headshot
Dory Jackson

Published on September 22, 2022 10:56 AM
Emily in Paris, Lily Collins
Photo: Marie Etchegoyen/Netflix

It's all rosé champagne and smoldering glances for season 3 of Emily in Paris!

Netflix releases several First Look photos at the series' third season on Thursday, including several with Lily Collins's title character seeming to live her best life after the season 2 finale left fans wondering if Emily might finally be out of Paris.

Season 3 finds Emily still in the the City of Light, according to a release from the streamer, but now she is "at a crucial crossroads in every aspect of her life."

L: Caption . PHOTO: Marie Etchegoyen/Netflix
R: Caption . PHOTO: Marie Etchegoyen/Netflix

"Faced with two very different paths, Emily will have to decide exactly where her loyalties lie — at work and in her romantic life," the synopsis teases, clearly referring to a love triangle between Emily, Gabriel (Lucas Bravo) and Alfie (Lucien Laviscount) that's simmering like a pot on the stove at Chez Lavaux.

The release hints that the decisions Emily makes this coming season will determine "her future in France" and says social media savvy heroine will continue to "immerse herself in the adventures and surprising twists and turns that life in Paris provides."

Emily in Paris, Lily Collins
Marie Etchegoyen/Netflix

Emily in Paris premiered on Netflix in October 2020. Created by Darren Star, the series follows Chicago native Emily Cooper (Collins) as she heads to France's capital to help bring an American perspective to top-tier French marketing firm Savoir.

Ashley Park, Camille Razat, Philippine Leroy-Beaulieu, Samuel Arnold and Bruno Gouery also star in the series.

Emily in Paris, Lily Collins
Marie Etchegoyen/Netflix

Emily in Paris has gone on to score multiple Emmy nominations, as well as multiple Golden Globe nods, since its premiere. Netflix renewed the series for a third and fourth season in April.

Filming for season 3 began in June.

Emily in Paris, Lily Collins
Marie Etchegoyen/Netflix

Teasing what's to come, Star previously opened up about his desire to dive deeper into Emily's past.

"I really love how Emily gets more assimilated into French culture and I love seeing that evolution and transformation of somebody who's made Paris their home and how that changes them," he told Entertainment Tonight in December 2021. "What we really haven't seen — except for Madeline (Kate Walsh), we get it a little bit — is how Emily is in relation to people that she's left behind and how being an expatriate for a longer period of time changes her relationship with her home."

Seasons 1 and 2 of Emily in Paris can be streamed in full of Netflix.

