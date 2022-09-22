'Emily in Paris' Is (Almost) Back! See the First Images from Season 3

It's all rosé champagne and smoldering glances for season 3 of Emily in Paris!

Netflix releases several First Look photos at the series' third season on Thursday, including several with Lily Collins's title character seeming to live her best life after the season 2 finale left fans wondering if Emily might finally be out of Paris.

Season 3 finds Emily still in the the City of Light, according to a release from the streamer, but now she is "at a crucial crossroads in every aspect of her life."

L: Caption . PHOTO: Marie Etchegoyen/Netflix R: Caption . PHOTO: Marie Etchegoyen/Netflix

"Faced with two very different paths, Emily will have to decide exactly where her loyalties lie — at work and in her romantic life," the synopsis teases, clearly referring to a love triangle between Emily, Gabriel (Lucas Bravo) and Alfie (Lucien Laviscount) that's simmering like a pot on the stove at Chez Lavaux.

The release hints that the decisions Emily makes this coming season will determine "her future in France" and says social media savvy heroine will continue to "immerse herself in the adventures and surprising twists and turns that life in Paris provides."

Marie Etchegoyen/Netflix

Emily in Paris premiered on Netflix in October 2020. Created by Darren Star, the series follows Chicago native Emily Cooper (Collins) as she heads to France's capital to help bring an American perspective to top-tier French marketing firm Savoir.

Ashley Park, Camille Razat, Philippine Leroy-Beaulieu, Samuel Arnold and Bruno Gouery also star in the series.

Marie Etchegoyen/Netflix

Emily in Paris has gone on to score multiple Emmy nominations, as well as multiple Golden Globe nods, since its premiere. Netflix renewed the series for a third and fourth season in April.

Filming for season 3 began in June.

Marie Etchegoyen/Netflix

Teasing what's to come, Star previously opened up about his desire to dive deeper into Emily's past.

"I really love how Emily gets more assimilated into French culture and I love seeing that evolution and transformation of somebody who's made Paris their home and how that changes them," he told Entertainment Tonight in December 2021. "What we really haven't seen — except for Madeline (Kate Walsh), we get it a little bit — is how Emily is in relation to people that she's left behind and how being an expatriate for a longer period of time changes her relationship with her home."

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest stories.

Seasons 1 and 2 of Emily in Paris can be streamed in full of Netflix.