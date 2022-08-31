Everything to Know About 'Emily in Paris' Season 3

Emily in Paris is coming back for season 3!

Following the season 2 premiere in December 2021, Netflix confirmed the show's renewal a month later.

With the major cliffhanger in season 2 ⁠— in which Lily Collins' Emily Cooper contemplates returning to her job in Chicago or following her mentor at Savoir, Sylvie, to her new company — it goes without saying that fans are more than eager to see how things unfold for the marketing executive.

"I myself don't know her choice yet. I keep asking," Collins previously told PEOPLE of what's next for Emily. "But whatever choice it is you know it will be filled with drama, fashion and a lot of fun and romance."

Thankfully, the cast is already back in the City of Love prepping for the upcoming season, with Collins and Lucas Bravo (Gabriel) recently spotted filming together in August (pictured above).

In June, the show's Instagram account posted a photo of a script for the upcoming season, writing, "back at a table together, and it's not for a client meeting or a dinner party. production on season 3 is starting now! 💕"

Read ahead for everything we know about Emily in Paris season 3.

Who is starring in Emily in Paris season 3?

stéphanie Branchu/Netflix

Most of the season 2 cast is anticipated to return for the upcoming season, including Collins (Emily), Bravo (Gabriel), Ashley Park (Mindy), Camille Razat (Camille), Philippine Leroy-Beaulieu (Sylvie), Samuel Arnold (Julian) and Bruno Gouery (Luc).

Additionally, Lucien Laviscount, who joined the cast as Emily's love interest Alfie in season 2, has been upped to a series regular for the upcoming season.

What is Emily in Paris season 3 about?

Stéphanie Branchu/NETFLIX

Following the cliffhanger ending in the season 2 finale, it's likely that season 3 will pick up with Emily's big decision to either stay at Savoir or follow Sylvie to her new company.

There will likely be plenty of love drama as well as Emily deals with Gabriel and Camille getting back together after professing her love to the former. Perhaps with Laviscount joining the cast as a series regular, her romance with Alfie will continue to evolve as a result.

When did Emily in Paris season 3 start filming?

Emily in Paris/Instagram

Netflix confirmed production for season 3 was underway on June 1 when they shared a photo from the cast's table read alongside a script.

Collins and Park later shared their excitement about filming season 3 by sharing photos on Instagram. "Reunited in Paris!" Collins wrote. "Let season 3 filming begin!"

Sharing similar photos, Park wrote: "Those Americans roaming Paris again yayyyyy! @lilyjcollins 🤍 #emilyinparis."

Collins and Gabriel were later shown filming scenes together in August, with the actress sporting a fashionable black hat and houndstooth pants outside a restaurant.

When will Emily in Paris season 3 premiere?

Lily Collins/Instagram

While Netflix hasn't confirmed a release date for season 3, given that filming kicked off in June, it's likely that the new season won't drop until early 2023.

Will there be an Emily in Paris season 4?

Lily Collins/instagram

If you're hoping for more Emily in Paris in the future, you're in luck! Not only is the show coming back for season 3, but it's already been renewed for season 4. "Say 'bonjour' to 3 & 4! 💋 EMILY IS OFFICIALLY RETURNING FOR TWO MORE SEASONS!" Netflix wrote on Instagram in January.