Emily In Paris Season 2 Trailer Sees Life and Love Get Even More 'Dramatic' for Lily Collins

Netflix dropped the trailer for the highly-anticipated season 2 of Emily in Paris on Thursday, showing Collins' Emily Cooper living up every moment in Paris.

The new season appears to pick up right where season 1 left off, with Emily trying to come to terms with her emotions after falling for her neighbor Gabriel (Lucas Bravo) who is dating her friend Camille (Camille Razat).

"This is just such a huge mess," she says. "I can't just magically transform into someone who doesn't care."

But Emily finds clarity in focusing on work at boutique marketing firm Savoir — and an alluring fellow expat she meets in French class.

Emily in Paris, Lily Collins

"I used to be so decisive, but ever since I moved to Paris, my life has just been chaotic, and dramatic, and complicated!" Collins exclaims in the clip.

"Oh Emily, you're getting more French by the day!" her boss Sylvie (Philippine Leroy-Beaulieu) replies.

Lucien Laviscount as Alfie, Lily Collins as Emily in episode 204 of Emily in Paris Credit: Stéphanie Branchu/Netflix

Other returning stars include Bruno Gouery and Samuel Arnold as her co-workers Julien and Luc, and Ashley Park as her American bestie Mindy. Lucien Laviscount, Jeremy O. Harris, and Arnaud Binard also join the cast for the next chapter of adventures.

Sex and the City creator Darren Star returns to helm the second season of the Emmy-nominated series, which became Netflix's most-viewed comedy series of 2020. Season 1 of Emily in Paris reached 58 million households around the world in its first 28 days when it premiered in October 2020.

Lucas Bravo as Gabriel, Lily Collins as Emily in episode 203 of Emily in Paris Credit: Carole Bethuel/Netflix

"As an actor, an artist, and a creative, the most meaningful gift is to connect with people through your art in some way," Collins said in a press release at the time. "It's an honor to be associated with a project that provided people with some much-needed relief during a trying time when everyone was looking for a reason to smile and laugh."