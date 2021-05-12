See Photos of the Cast of Emily in Paris on Set for Season 2
Lily Collins, Ashley Park and the rest of the cast of Emily in Paris reunited in France to shoot season 2 of the Netflix show, which premieres on Dec. 22
Back in Action
Filming for season 2 of Emily in Paris has wrapped! Ashley Park, who plays Mindy on the series, posted a series of sweet photos to celebrate the cast's first week of filming on May 8. She captioned the snaps with costars Lily Collins and Camille Razat, "Mon cœur ♥️🎬 Finally reunited and all the feels. I missed Mindy and très grateful for these special gals!"
She added, "Week 1 shooting Season 2 has been surreal and magic in many ways, we can't wait to share with youuuuu... #emilyinparis."
Collins posted the same photo to Instagram, captioning it, "The girls are back. Reunited and it feels so good!"
Getting Ready
Park also posted a photo alongside Collins in their robes.
Smiles All Around
And another shot smiling with Razat.
Press Day
"Press in Paris," Park captioned a photo in front of the Eiffel Tower.
So Bubbly
On May 4, Collins filmed a scene that involved a wayward Champagne shower.
Hat's the Ticket
And gave her costar a high give while filming the scene.
Best Dressed
Collins sported a frilly blue dress and bright orange and pink tote while filming in Saint-Jean-Cap-Ferrat on May 4.
Here Oui Go
Philippine Leroy-Beaulieu, who plays Sylvie Grateau in the series, hung out in a robe on set on May 4.
Touch Up
Collins got a fresh coat of lipstick while filming at night on May 6.
You Scream, I Scream
We all scream for ice cream! Ashley Park sported a colorful ensemble while filming in St. Tropez on May 9.
Talk a Walk
After spending some time in the south of France, the cast returned to Paris, where Collins and Leroy-Beaulieu took a stroll while shooting a scene in May 2021.
Ready, [On] Set, Go!
In May 2021, Collins got ready to shoot a scene by a train car in Paris.
Puppy Love
Collins got a set visit from her then-fiancé, Charlie McDowell, in June 2021, giving her pup a smooch before heading back to filming.
And the Nominees Are ...
After the show was nominated for an Emmy for outstanding comedy series, Park and Collins snapped this happy photo on set in July 2021.
Partner in Crime
In August 2021, Collins shared on Instagram that it was their "last day on set" filming season two! She wrote alongside a photo with Park, "I can't imagine wrapping on a more perfect note with my @emilyinparis partner in crime. I'm not crying, you're crying!…"
Forget A-Boat It
In October 2021, Collins shared a sweet behind-the-scenes photo on a boat with Park. The Eiffel Tower was on full display in the snaps, which Collins captioned, "Queens of hearts. BTS Season 2 @emilyinparis… coming December 22!!…"