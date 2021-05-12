Filming for season 2 of Emily in Paris has wrapped! Ashley Park, who plays Mindy on the series, posted a series of sweet photos to celebrate the cast's first week of filming on May 8. She captioned the snaps with costars Lily Collins and Camille Razat, "Mon cœur ♥️🎬 Finally reunited and all the feels. I missed Mindy and très grateful for these special gals!"

She added, "Week 1 shooting Season 2 has been surreal and magic in many ways, we can't wait to share with youuuuu... #emilyinparis."

Collins posted the same photo to Instagram, captioning it, "The girls are back. Reunited and it feels so good!"