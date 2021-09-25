Netflix Announces Emily in Paris Season 2 Premiere Date with Fun Cast Video — Watch the Clip!

The Emmy and Golden Globe-nominated series was renewed for a second season in November 2020

Say bonjour to another round of lavish adventures and très chic fashion in Paris!

After a successful first season launch last fall, Emily in Paris was renewed for a second season in November 2020. Now, it's been confirmed that the Lily Collins-led comedy is officially returning on Dec. 22.

The Netflix series' cast announced the premiere date news in a new trailer as part of Saturday's TUDUM event, during which they are shown popping champagne in celebration of season 2.

Netflix also released a short teaser of what's to come when the second season hits the streaming platform at the end of this year, showing off more iconic fashion moments and Collins' Emily enjoying the finer things in life.

Lucien Laviscount as Alfie, Lily Collins as Emily in Emily in Paris Season 2 Credit: Stephanie Branc/Netflix

On Emily in Paris, young midwest woman Emily Cooper (Collins) travels to Paris to help provide a marketing firm with an American perspective to help shake things up.

While the series has been nominated for two Golden Globes and two Emmy Awards, its also garnered mixed reactions from many viewers.

"As disheartening as it sometimes is to read these things, it's also a gift," Collins, 32, previously told Vogue Arabia of the criticism. "You're being allowed to improve."

EMILY IN PARIS LILY COLLINS Lily Collins in Emily in Paris | Credit: CAROLE BETHUEL/NETFLIX

According to series creator Darren Star, the show's sophomore outing will be "more about digging deeper" into Collins' character and her experiences. He also said season 2 "is by far a stronger season" than its predecessor.

"There's a new love interest for [Emily], there's a lot more intrigue at work, in relationships," he told PEOPLE. "I think she also just gets more immersed in learning French and really struggling with the language in a way she didn't get to do first in the first season, because she's really trying this season."