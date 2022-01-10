Emily in Paris Renewed for Seasons 3 and 4 by Netflix After Cliffhanger: 'New Possibilities'

Emily might not be leaving Paris after all.

Netflix announced it has green-lit another two seasons of the Darren Star-created romantic comedy series after season 2, starring Lily Collins, 32, as marketing executive Emily Cooper, premiered on Dec. 22.

The streaming platform announced seasons 3 and 4 in a video uploaded to the Emily in Paris Instagram account on Monday.

The short video clip, which compiled moments from Emily's time in Paris, included the words "New Year, New Possibilities."

The most recent 10 episodes concluded with a finale cliffhanger that saw Emily calling her former Savoir boss Sylvie (Leroy-Beaulieu) with an answer about whether or not she will be extending her year abroad in Paris to work at the new marketing firm. "Hi Sylvie, it's me. I've made my decision," Emily said briefly before the end credits started.

There's no word on how soon season 3 will get to Netflix, though we know lead Lily Collins will be happy to film another set of episodes. She hoped for another season in conversation with PEOPLE.

"I would love the opportunity to get to do a season 3. I myself don't know her choice yet. I keep asking," Collins told PEOPLE. "But whatever choice it is you know it will be filled with drama, fashion and a lot of fun and romance."

As for if Emily stays in Paris or returns to her hometown Chicago, Collins is ready to step back into Emily's shoes regardless. "I am down for whatever decision comes my way if we get to do it," she added.

The cast, including Ashley Park, Lucas Bravo, Camille Razat, Philippine Leroy-Beaulieu, Samuel Arnold, Bruno Gouery and William Abadie, welcomed new faces in the second season. Actors Lucien Laviscount, Arnaud Binard, Kevin Dias and Jeremy O. Harris were announced as part of the ensemble after filming on season 2 started in May.

It seems some may return for the upcoming seasons. Park told PEOPLE her hopes for a season 3 ahead of the renewal. "Selfishly, I just hope that we get to go visit another city again," she said. "That was such a blast getting to shoot in St. Tropez for two weeks. I think that's always really fun."

Star hasn't even teased Emily's fate heading into the new seasons. "Once we get season 3, I'll start thinking," he said. Sounds like Star has a lot to think about now, with two season orders ahead of him.