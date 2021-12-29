The actor said he's often typecast because of his appearance, which he feels limits him from landing more complex acting roles.

Emily in Paris' Lucas Bravo Doesn't Like Being Labeled a 'Heartthrob,' Says Fame Is the 'Worst'

Lucas Bravo is more than just a good looking guy.

The French actor, 33, who stars as Gabriel in the Netflix hit Emily in Paris, recently opened up about fame during an interview with the Times, and shared his thoughts on being labeled a "heartthrob."

"I've been working for this for ten years … feeling like you're going in the right direction … Then I was just like a heartthrob overnight," the model-turned-actor told the outlet. "I think being famous is the worst thing that can happen to you. It's just smoke. It doesn't mean anything."

lucas bravo Credit: Alessandra Huynh

Bravo said he's often typecast because of his appearance, which he feels limits him from landing more complex acting roles.

"You can't be aesthetically beautiful, and be smart or have depth. I kept getting roles like the dumb gym teacher," he explained. "It's hard to break that image. I'm not complaining, of course, but it's a reality."

"I'm, like, this objectified overnight thing," Bravo added.

Bravo also told the Times that the experience has made him "very self-aware," explaining: "Because when you think about that word [heartthrob] and the people it encapsulates, you see always a healthy, good-looking, ripped person — and I'm not that."

Lucas Bravo Credit: Carole Bethuel/Netflix

The actor currently stars opposite Lily Collins as her dreamy downstairs neighbor, chef Gabriel, in Emily in Paris.

Last year, he spoke to PEOPLE about his awkward adjustment to fame and being recognized in public while he was at a restaurant in Budapest.

"I think two women my age recognized me," Bravo explained last October. "It was the first time, so I didn't really know how to navigate this," he continued, explaining that the women attempted a classic sneak attempt at a photo-op. "One of them just, you know, changed spots and sat with her back to me, and the other one took a picture of me."