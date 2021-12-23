"I myself don't know her choice yet," Lily Collins tells PEOPLE about her Emily in Paris character's future at the end of season 2

Emily in Paris' Lily Collins Talks Season 2 Cliffhanger — and What Cast Wants in Possible Season 3

This article contains spoilers from the second season of Emily in Paris

Season 2 of Emily in Paris ended with Lily Collins' Emily Cooper at a crossroads in her career — and her love life.

After 10 episodes of will-they-or-won't-they between Emily and Gabriel (Lucas Bravo), the titular character knocks on his door to share her feelings for him after telling best friend Mindy (Ashley Park) that she was in love with her neighbor and chef. But right before she was about to profess her love to him, his ex Camille (Camille Razat), who found about Emily and Gabriel's romantic rendezvous earlier in the season, can be heard unpacking her things and settling into his apartment again as she and Gabriel reconciled.

What else could Emily be crying about? Well, the marketing executive seemingly had decided to make her year abroad more permanent by staying in Paris to be with Gabriel. In addition, keeping a job at the now-defunct Savoir firm appeared less enticing after French boss Sylvie (Philippine Leroy-Beaulieu) offered Emily a role at the new marketing company she plans to start with help of colleagues Luc (Bruno Gouery) and Julien (Samuel Arnold).

It got even more complicated for Emily, who had other options to weigh. In her love life, Gabriel wasn't the only romantic interest in season 2 as she was dating Alfie (Lucien Laviscount), the charming London-born businessman who had proposed they have a long-distance relationship when he returns to his native city where his job is based. And in her professional life, Emily's Chicago boss Madeline Wheeler (Kate Walsh) was in Paris to deal with Savoir and to potentially take Emily back to the States for the promotion she's been working for her entire life.

The cliffhanger ending shows an emotional Emily calling Sylvie — "Hi Sylvie, it's me. I've made my decision" — right before the end credits roll. So, will Emily stay in Paris longer than she planned to be with the new family she created and to fight for Gabriel? Or will Emily stay the course, return to her real-life in Chicago and remain Madeline's corporate soldier?

"I would love the opportunity to get to do a season 3. I myself don't know her choice yet. I keep asking," Collins, 32, told PEOPLE of what's next for Emily after season 2. "But whatever choice it is you know it will be filled with drama, fashion and a lot of fun and romance."

The actress added, "I am down for whatever decision comes my way if we get to do it."

Series creator Darren Star remained a bit more tight-lipped. "Once we get season 3, I'll start thinking," he said when asked about any future ideas.

Netflix has yet to announce plans for a third season.

Meanwhile, Park, who explored her character's love life and music career in season 2, told PEOPLE that she would love to film outside of Paris more after the cast and crew ventured to St. Tropez to shoot Emily's work trip and girls' weekend.

"Selfishly, I just hope that we get to go visit another city again," Park said. "That was such a blast getting to shoot in St. Tropez for two weeks. I think that's always really fun."

After fans watch season 2, they may want to know more about the new characters who were introduced. From Alfie to Mindy's new beau Benoit (Kevin Dias) and Sylvie's husband Laurent (Arnaud Binard), several storylines could just be starting.

Newcomer Jeremy O. Harris, who portrayed Pierre Cadault's fashion rival and former protege Gregory Elliott Dupree, told PEOPLE about his dream to further explore his character's backstory.

"I want Gregory to just cause even more drama in season 3," he said. "Now that he stopped being Pierre Cadault's nemesis maybe he can be his ally, creating chaos for Emily. Also I think Gregory needs a boyfriend — there are so many cute boys on the show! If someone that Emily, or anyone else doesn't want, is around, I feel like Gregory would be a great candidate to scoop them up."