'Emily in Paris' Star Lily Collins Kicks Off 34th Birthday a 'Little Early' in Japan

Lily Collins is celebrating her 34th birthday abroad!

On Instagram Friday, the Emily in Paris star revealed that she rang in another trip around the sun at the Moominvalley Park in Japan.

"Touched down in Japan, where my birthday came a little early in this time zone! Celebrations have already begun — first stop: Moominvalley Park…" she captioned her Instagram post.

Collins' Instagram carousel begins with an adorable photo of the birthday girl smiling big in a beanie with one of the Moomin characters atop.

She is then snapped leaning against a "Spring Festival" installment with two other figures — one of them being Moomintroll itself.

"'All nice things are good for you." – Moominmamma 🥞💖🎉😄'" the official Instagram wrote on Collins' post. (The actress recorded a special introductory episode called "Lily Collins' Guide to the Moomins" for the Moomin Phenomenon Podcast.)

In the next few photos, Collins holds up a birthday treat with "Happy Birthday Lily" written on the plate and shows the aftermath of enjoying her delicious dessert.

She also shared a shot of her husband Charlie McDowell sitting in between a cutout of another theme park installation, as well as one of herself posing exactly like one of the Moomin life-size characters.

McDowell penned his own birthday tribute to his wife with photos of Collins looking down in a reflection pool and on the bullet train.

"Happy birthday (in Tokyo) @lilyjcollins! Every day you reflect goodness into this world and we are all lucky recipients. I love you endlessly," he wrote.

Other stars wished the actress a happy birthday, including Julia Garner, who wrote, "HAPPY BIRTHDAY BEAUTY @lilyjcollins 😍😍😍😍"

Her Emily in Paris costar Bruno Gouery simply commented the following emojis: "🎂✨🌹🥂😘"

"Oh my GOD, you are so cute happy birthday," wrote TikTok star Dylan Mulvaney, while Babylon star Diego Calvo commented on Collins' post with a heart eyes emoji.