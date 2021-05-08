Emily in Paris Stars Lily Collins and Ashley Park Mark First Week of Filming 'Surreal' Season 2

Lily Collins recently returned to France to film season 2 of Emily in Paris as Netflix revealed it was their most popular comedy series of 2020

Lily Collins is back in a Parisian state of mind.

The two-time Golden Globe nominee, 32, shared a behind-the-scenes selfie on Instagram Saturday with her Emily in Paris costars Ashley Park and Camille Razat as they filmed season 2 of the Netflix hit in Saint-Tropez. "The girls are back. Reunited and it feels so good!" Collins wrote in the caption.

"Mon cœur," Park, 29, wrote, posting a few more selfies from the set. "Finally reunited and all the feels. I missed Mindy and très grateful for these special gals!! Week 1 shooting Season 2 has been surreal and magic in many ways, we can't wait to share with youuuuu..."

Netflix recently revealed that season 2 of Emily in Paris has begun filming in Paris and Saint-Tropez. The streaming service also announced that the Darren Star-led series, which premiered in October 2020, reached 58 million households in its first 28 days, becoming its most popular comedy series of the year.

Collins stars in the show as the titular Emily Cooper, a young marketing executive from Chicago who goes through the glamorous culture shock of moving to Paris when she's hired to bring an American perspective to a French marketing firm. The actress earned a Golden Globe nomination for season 1.

EMILY IN PARIS Credit: CAROLE BETHUEL/NETFLIX © 2020

The daughter of musician Phil Collins told PEOPLE last September that she was most excited to work with Star, who's known for creating such TV hits as Beverly Hills, 90210, Sex and the City and Younger. "I grew up watching his shows, and I just thought this is something I have to go for," Collins said at the time. "I was so willing to do whatever it took. I was like, 'Just give me a shot!'"

"Emily deeply resonated with me," she added. "She's a go-getter. She's skilled. She doesn't take herself too seriously. She's all these things that women and men, whatever generation, can relate to."

The Mank actress has otherwise been enjoying lockdown with fiancé Charlie McDowell. "It's definitely been a series of highs and lows," Collins told PEOPLE. "But if I can be in a room with no distractions with the people that I love and have a moment when I can laugh, that's when I'm happiest."