Entertainment TV 'Emily in Paris' Creator Darren Star 'Would Love' Kim Cattrall to Join Show in a 'Role That's Worthy' Fans are hoping for a Kim Cattrall appearance on the newest season of Emily in Paris, which premieres on Wednesday By Dory Jackson Published on December 16, 2022 06:53 PM Will a certain Kim C. be joining Emily in Paris? Maybe! Fans have been hoping Kim Cattrall might make a guest appearance on the Netflix hit since her friendship with creator Darren Star stretches back to her days on Sex and the City, which Star also created. When Cattrall, 66, attended Emily's season 3 premiere in the City of Light on Dec. 7, it sparked even more cause for hope. Oh Là Là! Kim Cattrall Shows Off Some Décolletage in Plunging Jumpsuit at Emily in Paris Premiere At Thursday's New York City premiere, Star told PEOPLE he "would love" to have Cattrall on the show. "For me, it's never about stunt casting per se," he explained. "It's about finding the right role for the right person. And I would love to work with Kim and it's just about finding a role that's worthy of Kim." He added, "If it works out for this, it'll be fun. So let's see what happens." Everything to Know About Emily in Paris Season 3 As for season 3, Star teased that the show will delve deeper into its characters' journeys in and around the French capital. "I think when you have a great ensemble like this, you have a lot more story to tell," he told PEOPLE. "I see so much more story to tell, so many more possibilities." A fourth season is already confirmed, and Star said he would like to keep the show going past that. "If they want us back, we're coming back," Star said. "I hope we get to keep doing it because we're having a great time doing it." Emily in Paris season 3 premieres Wednesday on Netflix.