'Emily in Paris' Cast and Creator Break Down Shocking Season 3 Cliffhanger — and Tease What's Next!

Warning: This post contains spoilers for Emily in Paris.

When it comes to Emily in Paris' season 3 finale, there's a lot to discuss.

The 10th episode ends with a major cliffhanger involving the central love triangle between Emily (Lily Collins), Gabriel (Lucas Bravo) and Camille (Camille Razat). Shortly after Camille returned from Greece where she visited the woman with whom she was having an affair, she accepted a surprise proposal from Gabriel. The pair soon threw a lavish engagement party at her parents' château that turned into an impromptu wedding.

However, Camille had a change of heart at the altar and said she couldn't go through with marrying Gabriel due to his lingering feelings for Emily. Camille declared that the pair were both in love with each other before exiting the room, instantly imploding Emily's current relationship with Alfie (Lucien Laviscount). Her British beau told her he was not a "second choice" and advised her to go after Gabriel, effectively ending their romance.

Emily and Gabriel confessed their feelings for one another while talking thereafter. But Gabriel dropped a major bomb on Emily: Camille is pregnant.

When PEOPLE recently caught up with the cast and creator at the show's New York City premiere, they weighed in on the wild finale and teased what could come in season 4.

Stéphanie Branchu/Netflix

Series creator Darren Star had envisioned the chaotic ending toward the beginning of his season 3 planning process.

"It was something that I was always thinking about from the beginning of this season," Star, 61, told PEOPLE. "So we worked backwards a little bit. I [was] sort of withholding that information from the audience until the very end. I think you go back and you kind of make sense of a lot of what happened before."

The ending is game-changing for several characters. As for Laviscount's Alfie, he feels as if his character is "going a bit with the moment" and will "figure it out later." But he also hopes his character gets "revenge."

Marie Etchegoyen/Netflix

Additionally, Laviscount, 30, doesn't think Emily and Alfie are meant to be, especially given her lingering feelings for Gabriel that she couldn't act on because of his relationship with Camille. "I think they did enough reaching and Alfie has been able to kind of bring some humor to the vibe and just take some stress off of it," he said.

Razat admitted she was "more than surprised" by the direction of Camille's storyline this season. "I was shocked, and I'm still in shock that the story got so complex. I love it as an actress, it's very fun to do," she said of her character's journey.

"I think each character is trying to find their own path, and try to find what makes them happy," she continued. "If Emily and Gabriel are really in love, I'm not going to stand in the way that doesn't make sense. I don't want someone that doesn't want me."

Marie Etchegoyen/Netflix

Razat, 27, does not "know what's going to happen for the next season," but she is putting her "trust" in Star and the show's writers.

"I'm sure they're going to do a great job," she said.

Outside of the primary love triangle drama, some of the other central characters found themselves at a crossroads as well.

Ashley Park's character Mindy landed a singing residency at a local venue, resulting in her having to leave her band with boyfriend Benoit (Kevin Dias). But her love life soon entered tricky territory after her former school crush Nicolas (Paul Forman) came back into her life.

Marie Etchegoyen/Netflix

After her breakup with Benoit, she began dating Nicolas shortly after. Benoit did, however, reenter the picture in the finale to share some exciting news about a song the pair previously worked on together — and it appeared there were still some lingering feelings between the pair.

"I think what's fun is that Mindy has been kind of like the audience's perspective on all of the love triangles so far. When she's like, 'OK, guys just like stay out of it or do what you need to do.' All this stuff," Park, 31, told PEOPLE. "And now, she's like caught up in it too. So I think that's really fun."

But Park still has "no clue" what to expect from her own bubbling love triangle down the road.

Samuel Arnold's Julien, on the other hand, had been butting heads with Emily all season long for her continuous need to jump in and take over his work pitches. It seemed Julien has reached his boiling point by the finale, as he was shown reaching out about a potential job offer with another company.

Stéphanie Branchu/Netflix

Even though Julien's future is uncertain, Arnold does want his character to "win" come season 4.

"He needs to win. I want to see a character like that close enough. I want to see a character like that win in a show like that, because I think that it's important," said Arnold, 31, noting that there are

"not a lot of people like him in that industry."

Collins, 33, also told PEOPLE at the event that she's enjoyed seeing Emily's growth across the first three seasons.

"I love that she's becoming more quietly confident within herself, within her surroundings, within her friend groups, within her job," she explained. "She's making decisions. She's sticking to a lane."

Stéphanie Branchu/Netflix

Given where things end for her in season 3, Collins is grateful that there's another season on the horizon.

"Thank God there is a season 4," she added. "Because going into this finale thinking that we get to finish those cliffhangers would be a gift. And if we didn't get that, I think we all would've had panic attacks."

Star admitted he is currently unsure of where things will go in season 4, but what he enjoyed most about season 3 is that it goes "deeper into all the lives of all the other characters." He also "absolutely" hopes there are many more seasons to come.

"I mean, I hope so. If they want us back, we're coming back," he said. "I hope we get to keep doing it because we're having a great time doing it and I feel like there's more story to tell."

Season 3 of Emily in Paris is now streaming in full on Netflix.