Emily in Paris' Camille Razat Says Upcoming Season 2 'Will Be a Rollercoaster'

Netflix revealed that season 2 of Emily in Paris had begun filming in May

Camille Razat is teasing the upcoming second season of Netflix's hit Emily in Paris.

Razat stars in the series alongside Lily Collins, who plays the titular Emily Cooper, a young marketing executive from Chicago who goes through the glamorous culture shock of moving to Paris when she's hired to bring an American perspective to a French marketing firm.

Get push notifications with news, features and more.

The first season of the Darren Star-led comedy, which premiered in October 2020, reached 58 million households in its first 28 days, becoming its most popular comedy series of the year — but Razat, 27, says season 2 is even better.

"It will be a rollercoaster," she tells PEOPLE. "It's much more complicated. There are much more emotional scenes. My character is even more important. I think season 2, it will be better than season 1, actually."

EMILY IN PARIS - CAMILLE RAZAT as CAMILLE Credit: CAROLE BETHUEL/NETFLIX

Razat, who has recently partnered with L'Oréal as a global ambassador, plays Camille in Emily in Paris, a Parisian who takes Emily under her wing — but is also the girlfriend to Emily's crush and eventual lover, Gabriel (Lucas Bravo).

"My character is very much a Parisian style, when you think of a Parisian as an American," she says. "So I think that's why people love this character so much, because she's simple, she seems to be humble, she's carrying her friends, she is protective, she's funny, she has no complex."

Camille Razat L’Oreal Camille Razat | Credit: Marc Piasecki/FilmMagic

She adds that filming season 2 during the COVID-19 pandemic has been a "strange" experience.

"We are a co-production — French and American — so we have to obey both of the governments regarding COVID," she explains. "It's really strict, but it's good. I mean, obviously, we're so lucky to be able to shoot. So even if there are so many restrictions, we're so lucky still."

EMILY IN PARIS - CAMILLE RAZAT as CAMILLE Credit: STEPHANIE BRANCHU/NETFLIX

Netflix revealed that season 2 of Emily in Paris began filming in Paris and Saint-Tropez in May. At the time, Collins, 32, marked the beginning of production with a selfie of her, Razat and their fellow costar Ashley Park.

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest stories.

"The girls are back. Reunited and it feels so good!" Collins captioned the pic on Instagram.