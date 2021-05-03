Emily in Paris Starts Filming Season 2 in France as Netflix Reveals the Show's Viewership Numbers

Netflix said the Lily Collins-led Emily in Paris is the streaming service's most-watched comedy of 2020

Emily is back in Paris!

On Monday morning, Netflix announced that production has officially begun on Emily in Paris' second season, shooting in French locales like Paris and St. Tropez. The hit series, which comes from Sex and the City creator Darren Star, stars Lily Collins as a young woman who moves from Chicago to Paris to provide an American perspective to her marketing firm's boutique agency, Savoir.

The streaming service also revealed that the viewership numbers for the show's first season, which premiered on Oct. 2, 2020, reached 58 million households across the globe in its first 28 days, making it their most popular comedy series of 2020.

"As an actor, an artist, and a creative, the most meaningful gift is to connect with people through your art in some way," Collins, 32, said in a press release. "It's an honor to be associated with a project that provided people with some much-needed relief during a trying time when everyone was looking for a reason to smile and laugh."

EMILY IN PARIS

Emily In Paris begins shooting season 2

"Not only did playing Emily teach me more about myself, but also about the world around me," she added. "I couldn't be happier to be back in Paris for season 2 to expand upon those lessons, to continue to grow, and learn even more about this beautiful city and all of its character with Emily."

After the show's success, it garnered Golden Globe nominations in February, with Collins nominated for best actress – TV comedy/musical, and the show for best comedy or musical.

Emily In Paris begins shooting season 2 Credit: Netflix

Season 1 was filmed entirely on location in Paris and throughout France. During the 2019 shoot, Collins made her relationship with writer/director Charlie McDowell Instagram-official. In September, the Netflix star announced that she and McDowell were engaged, sharing photos at the time from the intimate proposal, which happened during a road trip in Santa Fe, New Mexico.